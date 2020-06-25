Who Ya Got: Sasha Banks or Bayley for the Rest of Their WWE Career?

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

No two women are more important to WWE right now than Sasha Banks and Bayley.

The WWE women's tag team champions are competing on all three brands. These past two weeks, they have defended their titles at Backlash as well as on NXT and Raw.

Bayley is the longest-reigning SmackDown women's champion in history, and her combined days with the title make her the longest-reigning women's champion in modern WWE.

Banks is on an impressive winning streak lately that will likely lead to her dethroning The Role Model soon. She is set to fight Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship at Extreme Rules on July 19.

The two champions are inseparable, linked forever since their first major one-on-one clash in May 2014. They will go down in WWE history as two of the greatest female wrestlers in the company's history.

However, the question remains: Who is better? It's not an easy one to answer, given both have carved out an important legacy in WWE.

Banks may be the most charismatic star in the company, rivaling Becky Lynch, but Bayley could be the most reliable talent in the division outside of Charlotte Flair.

Both are great at everything they do, but only one can be the greatest.