Who Ya Got: Sasha Banks or Bayley for the Rest of Their WWE Career?June 25, 2020
No two women are more important to WWE right now than Sasha Banks and Bayley.
The WWE women's tag team champions are competing on all three brands. These past two weeks, they have defended their titles at Backlash as well as on NXT and Raw.
Bayley is the longest-reigning SmackDown women's champion in history, and her combined days with the title make her the longest-reigning women's champion in modern WWE.
Banks is on an impressive winning streak lately that will likely lead to her dethroning The Role Model soon. She is set to fight Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship at Extreme Rules on July 19.
The two champions are inseparable, linked forever since their first major one-on-one clash in May 2014. They will go down in WWE history as two of the greatest female wrestlers in the company's history.
However, the question remains: Who is better? It's not an easy one to answer, given both have carved out an important legacy in WWE.
Banks may be the most charismatic star in the company, rivaling Becky Lynch, but Bayley could be the most reliable talent in the division outside of Charlotte Flair.
Both are great at everything they do, but only one can be the greatest.
The Case for Sasha Banks
Sasha Banks' run in WWE has been fascinating to watch because most would be shocked to be reminded that she is a five-time women's champion.
The Legit Boss has captured the Raw Women's Championship four times and held the NXT women's title once.
The reason most would be shocked is because her reigns were so short. It doesn't feel like she has been champion that many times. In her four Raw reigns, she has held the title a mere 80 days. Her NXT run lasted 191 days. On average, she held the title 54 days per reign.
For comparison, Bayley is a four-time singles champion, currently averaging 173 days per title reign. Becky Lynch is a four-time champ with 614 days in total, averaging 154 days per reign. Charlotte Flair is a 12-time champion at a total of 948 days, averaging 79 days per reign.
All of this is to say The Boss has had a rough ride as a titleholder, but WWE repeatedly relies on her all the same. No one can question her impact on the company, and her matches with Bayley, Banks, Flair and Ronda Rousey are some of the best women's bouts of all time.
She cuts promos better than just about anyone in the division, regularly outshining some of the best male and female Superstars in the business. Especially as a heel, she has a smooth style that works off anyone.
Banks is also an enduring personality, and her merchandise is regularly a top seller for WWE.
All around, The Boss has made the most of her opportunities and dominates every time she is on screen.
At just 28 years old, she is also only just getting started in WWE.
The Case for Bayley
Bayley is reliable. No one can ever doubt that. She is constantly able to work off anyone.
Reliability is everything in WWE. It is what keeps stars like King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler relevant, and The Role Model is far more naturally charismatic than either.
While Banks has often been featured, she also has missed time repeatedly. There is a reason Bayley has broken records as the longest-reigning SmackDown women's champion and not The Boss, who has injury history that could stop her career at any time.
Beyond a hand and shoulder issue that kept her out a few months each, Bayley has stayed healthy and relevant her entire career. She has risen and fallen with time, but most of that was due to her booking and character.
Often treated like the fourth wheel of the Four Horsewomen, Bayley's character development has been an awkward journey. While she thrived in NXT, she has struggled to find consistency on the main roster. However, her recent heel turn has rejuvenated her career and made her a bigger star than ever.
Even if she ends up turning face after this, it should be with a renewed focus and fan response. She will be welcomed with open arms, especially by younger fans who felt betrayed by her turn. She is in a perfect spot to become a lasting star.
The Role Model is no slouch in the ring. She played equal parts in making her many clashes with Banks special, and she has had great showings with Asuka and Charlotte Flair. She also gave Nia Jax one of the best matches of her career.
She may be three years older than Banks, but Bayley has shown herself to be safer in the ring and more reliable. The Boss has a higher ceiling, but The Role Model has become a foundational support for the division that Banks never could be.
Final Verdict
Who will truly have the greater career by the end of her run in WWE? While both women have compelling cases, Sasha Banks wins out in the end.
Reliability is important in WWE, but Triple H is the rare exception to the rule that reliable talent is not enough to become a star. Bayley has certainly stepped up her game, but she does not have the ceiling for success that The Boss has.
Right now, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are the peak stars in WWE. Asuka is in the same category as Bayley and Banks, but all three women have had something holding them back. The Boss is the only one who can most easily overcome what is keeping her from the top spot.
Both women are certain to dominate WWE for years to come barring a serious injury. As long as Banks continues to focus on her technical acumen over high-flying, the two women have an equal chance of avoiding injury going forward.
This means it is just a matter of who WWE would value more to sell tickets. Even when the company didn't feel comfortable putting the title on Banks, she was still highlighted more. Her current story is about breaking out from Bayley's shadow. When she does, she will shine the brightest of anyone in the women's division.
Both are on the right path to become WWE Hall of Famers. Their careers speak for themselves. Their two times together as WWE women's tag team champions have only further cemented their shared legacy.
In the end, comparing the two is like trying to decide between "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and The Rock or Shawn Michaels and Triple H. They may seem like grand comparisons to make, but they have that level of importance to the women's division.
Both Banks and Bayley will forever play a part in changing the WWE women's division.