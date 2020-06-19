5 Phillies Players, 3 Staff Test Positive for COVID-19 at Team Facility

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 19, 2020

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Robert Stock throws, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Clearwater, Fla. Major League Baseball has delayed the start of its season by at least two weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak and suspended the rest of its spring training schedule. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Eight people with the Philadelphia Phillies have tested positive for the coronavirus at the team's spring training complex in Clearwater, Florida.

On Friday, the team confirmed five players and three staff members tested positive for the virus and said the first positive test occurred Tuesday:

The names of those who tested positive are unknown, and none of them have been hospitalized, according to Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The Phillies are the first team known to have a COVID-19 outbreak. The Associated Press reported Monday that it had obtained an MLB letter that said "several players and staff" have tested positive for the virus, though no organizations were specified.

MLB owners and the MLB Players Association continue to negotiate a deal to play a shortened regular season in 2020. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Thursday that commissioner Rob Manfred rejected the players' proposal for a 70-game schedule and expanded postseason.

Per Sarah Hollenbeck of Tampa's ABC Action News, Florida reported a single-day record of more than 3,200 positive coronavirus cases Wednesday.

