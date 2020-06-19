NCAA Bans States Using Confederate Flag from Hosting Championship Events

In this April 25, 2020 photograph, a small Mississippi state flag is held by a participant during a drive-by
Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

The NCAA announced Friday it will no longer hold championship events in states that prominently feature the Confederate flag.

Mississippi is the only state affected by the ban. The Mississippi state flag prominently features the Confederate flag in its upper left corner.

Michael V. Drake, chair of the NCAA board of governors and president of Ohio State University, said in a statement:

"There is no place in college athletics or the world for symbols or acts of discrimination and oppression. We must continually evaluate ways to protect and enhance the championship experience for college athletes. Expanding the Confederate flag policy to all championships is an important step by the NCAA to further provide a quality experience for all participants and fans."

       

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

