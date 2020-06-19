What If The Undertaker Left WWE and Signed with WCW During Its Peak?

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Network's critically-acclaimed Undertaker: The Last Ride documentary has raised many questions among fans of The Phenom, specifically in regards to what could have been had he left WWE during the Attitude Era, one of the most pivotal—and profitable—points ever for the company.

Although The Undertaker had a brief stint in WCW from 1989 through 1990 as Mean Mark Callous, it was apparent he likely wouldn't have fared well there and wouldn't have been as successful as he has in WWE.

That doesn't mean he never entertained the idea of jumping ship to the opposition during the peak of its popularity in the mid-to-late '90s, though.

In a candid interview with Sam Roberts and Jim Norton this week, Undertaker revealed he came close to leaving WWE when the company was struggling both creatively and financially. He specifically mentioned being fed up with the outrageous gimmicks that were going around at the time and that WCW would have been willing to pay him the big bucks.

Ultimately, he stayed true to his WWE roots and became one of the biggest icons ever. Since the Attitude Era, he has reinvented himself on countless occasions, won multiple world titles and embarked on the most impressive winning streak of all time for over two decades at WrestleMania.

Needless to say, Undertaker made the right choice by remaining loyal to Vince McMahon and the rest of WWE. While fans will never know exactly what would have happened had he joined WCW during its most prosperous period, the following six things likely would have been guaranteed.