5 More Workers at Rams, Chargers' SoFi Stadium Test Positive for the Coronavirus

Harry How/Getty Images

Five more workers at the SoFi Stadium construction site in Inglewood, California, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times, bringing the total number to 18 (with 13 cases since May 27).

The $5 billion stadium, and future home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, is set to open for the Rams' preseason game against the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 14.

Turner-AECOM Hunt, which is overseeing construction, said in an email that "the project remains open to work without restriction."

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating the site.

Two of the positive tests came from the 6,000-seat performance venue, with both of those workers being asymptomatic. Another came from a person working on the Oculus video board who began feeling sick on June 5 and tested positive the next day. A worker at the pump house for the site's artificial lake represented the fourth case, while the fifth was a worker preparing to assist on the "Trailer Complex NFL Conference Room." That person reported having nausea.

Earlier in June, ironworker Juan Becerra fell from the stadium's roof and died. Construction on the site was halted for two days, and the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating his death.