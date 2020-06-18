Video: Skate 4 Revealed by EA Sports 10 Years After Last Release

Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Skate fans, rejoice. The EA Sports series is making its return for the first time since 2010.

The date for Skate 4 hasn't been announced yet, but EA shared the news with a video from creative director Cuz Parry and game director Deran Chung:

Chung said the team has been waiting years to make the right game at the right time with the right idea, and those criteria were finally met.

The news comes nearly one month after Activision announced it would be releasing Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 this coming September. The popular Tony Hawk series is remastering the original two games for compatibility with modern gaming systems—as opposed to the Nintendo 64 many still play them on.

Skate 1 was originally released in 2007 with sequels produced over the next three years. After that development halted, much to the dismay of gamers.

Now, the hiatus is over and Skate is back.