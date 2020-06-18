Jamal Adams Trade Rumors: Jets Star Requests Move Amid Contract Negotiations

Gary Landers/Associated Press

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams has reportedly informed the team he wants to be traded, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Adams detailed his views on his contract situation Thursday on Instagram:

The 24-year-old is under contract through the 2021 season after the team picked up his fifth-year option. He has a $7.2 million cap hit for 2020 and $9.9 million cap hit in 2021, per Spotrac.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported in May the Jets would take calls on the safety but didn't plan to shop him. The Texas native would also prefer to go to the Dallas Cowboys but is open to playing for other teams.

However, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reported the team has "no intention" of trading the three-year veteran.

"The plan would be for Jamal to be here long-term," general manager Joe Douglas said in April, per Vacchiano.

Adams has more than lived up to expectations since going in the first round of the 2017 draft, starting every game he has played while earning two Pro Bowl selections. He was named a first-team All-Pro in 2019, totaling 75 tackles with 6.5 sacks and two defensive touchdowns.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Jets have made tremendous strides defensively as a team as well, ranking seventh in the league in yards allowed this past season compared to 25th in 2018.

He is now seeking a new contract that puts him on par with the other top defensive backs in the NFL and chose to skip the team's offseason program.

The latest trade request could put pressure on New York to make a more urgent decision regarding the young safety.