Belmont Stakes 2020: Horses and Jockeys with Best Chance at Elmont Race

Tiz the Law highlights the field heading into the 2020 Belmont Stakes, which will be run Saturday at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

Manny Franco will be piloting the clear betting favorite in a 10-horse field that also includes Hall of Fame jockeys Javier Castellano and John Velazquez. They will be riding Farmington Road and Tap It to Win, respectively.

In addition to outlining the race favorites, we'll cover the jockeys hoping to earn a Triple Crown victory in Elmont.

All odds are from Vegas Insider.

The Favorite

Horse: Tiz the Law (6-5)

Jockey: Manny Franco

Expectations are high for this New York-bred horse.

"Tiz the Law has been the best three-year-old since January basically, and he remains that," Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Bailey said, per Childs Walker of the Baltimore Sun. "He would have been favored in whatever Triple Crown race we ran first, so we have a superstar that we're going to see on Saturday."

Earlier this year, Tiz the Law raced to victories in the Grade 3 Holy Bull Stakes and Grade 1 Florida Derby.

Although Franco is poised for his first-ever Belmont Stakes appearance, riding the prohibitive favorite is a pretty decent way to make a debut.

Top Contenders

Horse: Sole Volante (9-2)

Jockey: Luca Panici

After winning at Gulfstream Park on June 10—just 10 days before the Belmont Stakes—Sole Volante is ready for another run.

According to Greg Joyce of the New York Post, assistant trainer Andie Biancone said the horse is "so fresh and so happy."

"Once he got that race in him, he was just like, 'Ah, OK, I'm all right, everything is good.' They love to run. So mentally and physically he's just perfect right now. We couldn't be happier."

At 46 years old, Panici is the second-oldest jockey in the field—trailing only John Velazquez, a 48-year-old Hall of Famer.

Horse: Dr Post (5-1)

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher has two entrants in the field, and thanks to Dr Post, he might celebrate a winner.

So far in 2020, the colt boasts two victories in two starts, both of which came at Gulfstream Park. But there's an awful lot to like about him and experienced jockey Irad Ortiz Jr.

Ortiz piloted Creator to a triumph at the 2016 Belmont Stakes. More recently, he has top-four Belmont finishes in 2018 (Hofburg) and 2019 (Tax) as well.



Horse: Tap It to Win (6-1)

Jockey: John Velazquez

Despite drawing the rail, Tap It to Win remains a threat. The colt won an allowance race at Belmont Park on June 4 following a victory at Gulfstream Park in May.

"There are a lot of horses that like Belmont and a lot of horses that don't. So we have that going for us," trainer Mark E. Casse said, per Bryon King of BloodHorse. "Yeah, we're coming back a little quick, but we've got a horse that loves the racetrack. He is strong right now. He is ready."

Velazquez has twice won the Belmont Stakes, riding Rags to Riches (2007) and Union Rags (2012) to victories.

Rest of the Field

Horse: Pneumatic (8-1)

Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

Horse: Farmington Road (15-1)

Jockey: Javier Castellano

Horse: Max Player (15-1)

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Horse: Modernist (15-1)

Jockey: Junior Alvarado

Horse: Fore Left (30-1)

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Horse: Jungle Runner (50-1)

Jockey: Reylu Gutierrez

