Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy Says He Was a 'Dumbass' for Wearing OAN Shirt

Brody Schmidt/Associated Press

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy has admitted poor judgement when deciding to wear a One America News Network T-shirt.

Speaking to ESPN+ (h/t CBS Sports' Kyle Boone), Gundy called himself a "dumbass" and said he "didn't know some of the stances they [OAN] had taken."

After photographs surfaced of Gundy sporting a shirt of the controversial far-right news network, several Cowboys players voiced their displeasure. Running back Chuba Hubbard wrote on Twitter he would not do anything for the school "until things CHANGE":

Gundy and Hubbard later posted a video statement to Twitter, with Gundy noting he "met with some players and realized that it's a very sensitive issue with what's going on in today's society."

In a separate video, Gundy said he issued an apology to the team during a meeting on Tuesday: "They helped me see through their eyes how the T-shirt affected their hearts. Once I learned how that network felt about Black Lives Matter, I was disgusted and knew it was completely unacceptable to me."

OAN has been heavily criticized for publishing conspiracy theories, and one anchor said in 2016 that the Black Lives Matter movement is a "farce."