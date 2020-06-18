Arthur Blank Foundation Donating $470K Focusing on Creating Systemic Change

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation is donating $470,000 "to seven organizations that are focused on creating systemic change and ending the disenfranchisement" of black, indigenous and other people of color.

In March, the foundation pledged almost $5.4 million in aid for organizations in Georgia and Montana to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with the upheaval caused by the pandemic, the killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd have led many Americans to demonstrate and protest for meaningful actions to address systemic racism and police brutality.

Blank issued a statement on the matter in May:

"A number of events over the last couple of weeks have reminded us again that the long, worthy quest for equal justice, civility and unity in America is far from over. People are scared and in pain. Their frustration is real, and it must be acknowledged and addressed. More must be done to address systemic racism. More must be done to address the underlying issues that have led to these incidents across the country. More must be done to bring people together through meaningful change."

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned earlier this month after an officer shot and killed Rayshard Brooks outside of an Atlanta-area Wendy's on June 12.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who launched a GoFundMe to help the black community, said, "We cannot continue to lose lives due to police brutality":

Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. has filed 11 charges, including felony murder, against former officer Garrett Rolfe, who was fired after shooting Brooks.