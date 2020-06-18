AEW Dynamite Beats WWE NXT in Ratings Again with Strong Card

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

AEW Dynamite once again topped WWE NXT in viewership as part of the Wednesday night ratings war this week.

According to Figure Four Online's Bryan Alvarez, Dynamite on TNT averaged 772,000 viewers during its two-hour broadcast, while NXT on USA Network garnered an average of 746,000 viewers.

AEW boasted a pair of title matches, including Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page opening the show by successfully defending the AEW World Tag Team Championships against the team of Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall.

Later in the show, Cody continued his trend of answering open challenges, and new AEW signee Ricky Starks took him to the limit. Starks, who is a former NWA Television champion, fell short in his attempt to beat Cody for the TNT Championship, but he still made a strong first impression.

The main event of Dynamite saw Best Friends put their Fyter Fest Tag Team Championship opportunity on the line against Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara. Best Friends won when a cameraman got involved, but it turned out that the cameraman was Orange Cassidy.

Jericho and Cassidy went at it after the bell, and it was officially announced that Jericho and Cassidy will go one-on-one at Fyter Fest.

Other notable moments on Dynamite included MJF beating Billy Gunn in a singles match and The Young Bucks beating Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian, after which The Bucks engaged in a battle of one-upmanship with FTR.

Tag Team Championship matches bookended NXT. In the main event, Sasha Banks and Bayley beat Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. After the match, NXT Women's champion Io Shirai ran down and took out both Sasha and Bayley.

The opening match of the night saw Imperium defend the NXT Tag Team Championships against Breezango. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel retained after chaos ensued outside the ring with Indus Sher and the team of Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch battling outside the ring.

Elsewhere on the show, NXT champion Adam Cole cut a promo about his 381-day reign and suggested he was never going to drop the title. He was then interrupted by North American champion Keith Lee, Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor.

As a result, NXT general manager William Regal announced Lee will face Gargano and Balor in a Triple Threat for the North American title next week, with the winner going on to face Cole in a winner-takes-all match at a later date.

Also on NXT, Damian Priest beat Killian Dain and then later learned that Cameron Grimes slashed his tires, which set the stage for a match between them next week. Plus, Bronson Reed won a quick squash match and challenged Karrion Kross for a match next week.

Other key moments included Cruiserweight champion Santos Escobar cutting a promo and putting Drake Maverick through a table, as well as a return vignette for Mercedes Martinez following Dakota Kai's win over Kayden Carter.

