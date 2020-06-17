David Ortiz, Team Venus Williams Beat Team Rob Gronkowski on CBS' 'Game On!'

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

And you thought there weren't many sports going on right now.

Sports fans starving for content who tuned in to Wednesday's episode of Game On! on CBS saw athletes such as Rob Gronkowski, Venus Williams and David Ortiz taking part in a number of challenges, such as human foosball, rhythmic gymnastics and even some baseball.

The weekly show is hosted by Keegan-Michael Key and pits Team Venus with Williams and celebrity teammates against Team Gronk with Gronkowski and celebrity teammates. The losing team has to "Take the L" as a form of punishment.

Gronkowski was joined by Bobby Lee and Nicole Byer, while Williams teamed up with Ortiz and Ian Karmel.

Two athletes on one side was more than enough for Team Venus, which meant Team Gronk had to "Take the L." This week, the punishment was to shake the hand of every single audience member.

The first round was human foosball, and Williams' and Gronkowski's teammates controlled them with handles just like foosball players. "Now I know why Serena said no," Williams joked.

She may not have been completely comfortable as a foosball player, but she helped lead her team to a victory and three points to take an early lead.

The second round asked teams to guess which athlete loves meteorology, which one loves Pokemon and which one loves Renaissance Festivals among the group of Mike Trout, Ronda Rousey and Tim Duncan. Turns out, Trout is a fan of the weather, Rousey wants to collect them all and Duncan is a fan of medieval times.

Team Venus guessed all three correctly and pushed its lead to a commanding 6-1.

The most memorable portion of the show came next when Gronkowski, Karmel and Lee competed in rhythmic gymnastics. They each received some professional training, which paid off a lot more for Gronk than it did the other two competitors.

The two teams earned points if they guessed the order the trio would finish correctly, and Team Gronk closed the gap to 7-4 by guessing Gronkowski as the winner, Karmel as the second-place finish and Lee as the loser.

It was Gronkowski's grace that stood out the most:

Next was another guessing game, as they had to match Alex Morgan, Mike Tyson and Brandon Weeden with embarrassing moments. Morgan was once kicked out of Epcot, Tyson once fell off a hoverboard and Weeden was once trapped under an American flag, but each team only got one answer right to bring the score to 8-5.

The grand finale before Team Gronk took the L featured baseball, which was quite the advantage for Team Venus since it had Ortiz.

Team Venus used tees and hit balls at Gronkowski and Lee while Byer answered questions until her teammates fell into the water because they could no longer withstand the hits. Team Gronk did the same at Williams and Lee while Ortiz answered questions.

Ortiz answered more correctly than Byer, but it was Karmel's ability to block some of the hits that stood out the most.

It was enough to help clinch the win for his side.