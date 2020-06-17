Blazers' CJ McCollum, Trap Kitchen to Provide Free Meals to Portland Community

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 18, 2020

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum pushes the ball upcourt against the Sacramento Kings during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Saturday, March 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Dipaola)
Steve Dipaola/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum is stepping up to provide some comfort food to the Black community in the city.  

Starting at 1:00 pm on Saturday until food runs out, McCollum will be buying meals from Trap Kitchen PDX. The NBA star announced the event via his Instagram page. The "Feed Our People" initiative will take place at 3137 NE 82nd. 

"During the current times 'our' people need as much comfort and unity as possible, so CJ McCollum and Trap Kitchen PDX are teaming up to feed 'our' community," the announcement read. 

Food truck takeovers have become common in Portland since protests began after the killing of George Floyd, who was in Minneapolis Police custody, on May 25. 

According to NBC Sports Northwest's Lindsey Wisniewski, Portland rapper Anime bought out the same food truck as McCollum last week. 

Wisniewski noted any donation during the event will support Campaign Zero, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Self Enhancement Inc. and North x Northeast Community Health Center.

