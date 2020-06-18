Belmont Stakes Picks 2020: Predictions and Odds for All Horses in the Lineup

Al Bello/Getty Images

Things are going to look a bit different at the Belmont Stakes this year.

The race at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, is typically the final leg of horse racing's Triple Crown, but it will be first this year thanks to a reorganized schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kentucky Derby was rescheduled to Sept. 5, while the Preakness was rescheduled for Oct. 3.

It will also be 1⅛ miles instead of 1½ miles, which usually serves as a grueling endurance test for the horses following the first two legs of the Triple Crown.

There also will not be any fans in attendance because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a look at all the information for the 152nd Belmont Stakes, as well as the odds and a predicted winner.

152nd Belmont Stakes

Date: Saturday, June 20

Post Time: 5:42 p.m. ET (10th race at Belmont Park)

TV: NBC

TV Coverage: 3-6 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Post Positions (Horse — Trainer, Morning Line Odds)

1. Tap It To Win: Mark Casse, 6-1

2. Sole Volante: Patrick Biancone, 9-2

3. Max Player: Linda Rice, 15-1

4. Modernist: William Mott, 15-1

5. Farmington Road: Todd Pletcher, 15-1

6. Fore Left: Doug O'Neill, 30-1

7. Jungle Runner: Steven Asmussen, 50-1

8. Tiz The Law: Barclay Tagg, 6-5

9. Dr Post: Todd Pletcher, 5-1

10. Pneumatic: Steven Asmussen, 8-1

Note: Post info and morning lines available from draw broadcast.

Prediction

Things are setting up nicely for the favorite, Tiz The Law.

Two of the top challengers, Tap It To Win and Dr Post, did not draw the most favorable post positions by comparison. Tap It To Win will start from the No. 1 gate and could get pinned against the rails and not have an opportunity to make a charge in a shorter race, while Dr Post is on the outside at No. 9.

That means Tiz The Law could have an inside angle on Dr Post from the No. 8 gate if and when they both make a run for the front of the pack.

What's more, Tiz The Law will not have to worry about facing two theoretically daunting foes in Nadal and Charlatan, which are both Bob Baffert-trained horses.

Nadal was retired because of a left front lateral condyle fracture in May, removing an undefeated contender from the potential field. Nadal won at the Rebel Stakes, the San Vicente Stakes at Santa Anita and one of the divisions of the Arkansas Derby and was 4-0 in four races as a three-year-old.

As for Charlatan, Childs Walker of the Baltimore Sun noted he will not compete in the Belmont Stakes or Kentucky Derby after suffering an ankle injury. Charlatan is also awaiting the results of a split-sample test following reports he tested positive for the banned medication lidocaine.

All of this means Tiz The Law is in the driver's seat.

"It's his race to lose," Fox Sports/New York Racing Association analyst Richard Migliore said, per CBS New York. "He is just training so well on top of being what I consider to be the best three-year-old this year. Tiz the Law has been doing everything extremely professional. Could not look better in the morning."

It's not just that Tiz The Law isn't facing as challenging of a field as once thought.

He impressed with four wins in his first five starts, including victories at the Grade 1 Champagne at Belmont, Grade 3 Holy Bull at Gulfstream Park and Grade 1 Florida Derby. He also has trainer Barclay Tagg, who helped lead Funny Cide to wins in the 2003 Kentucky Derby and Preakness, in his corner.

Look for Tiz The Law to clinch a career Triple Crown for Tagg on Saturday.