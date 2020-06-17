Chargers Minority Owner Bill Fox Dies at Age 94

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that minority owner Bill Fox died Sunday at his home in Point Loma, California. He was 94 years old.



Fox became a minority team owner in 1966, when the Bolts were located in San Diego.

Chargers controlling owner and chairman of the board Dean Spanos offered his remembrance of Fox, per team reporter Hayley Elwood:

"Bill and his wife Barbara always came to games together, they were inseparable. Huge Chargers fans. When you'd see Bill, whether it had been a day, week or month since you'd last spent time together, he was always equally excited to see you. It didn't matter how long it had been, he just had a way about him that made you feel special.

"I think part of that was because he was always smiling—it was one of those smiles you hear about that illuminates a room. That was Bill to be sure. In addition to his smile, the other thing that always stood out about Bill was how supportive he was, win, lose or draw. He was truly the most positive person I've ever met, and we're all going to miss him."

Per Matt Potter of the San Diego Reader, Fox owned 1 percent of the team.

Billy Fox provided a few words about his father, per Elwood: "I think that he was just extremely proud to be associated with the Chargers. He was a lover of the Chargers and enjoyed his participation in the organization and being involved in one of the great teams of the NFL."