Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Edge's Injury, AJ Styles and More

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported the torn triceps suffered by Edge in his "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" against Randy Orton at Backlash did not happen during the initial taping of the bout.

Instead, it occurred during the multiple reshoots the company ordered in an attempt to ensure it lived up to the ludicrous tagline it had slapped on the contest.

And that report should infuriate both The Rated-R Superstar and fans alike.

Sure, injuries can happen at any time in wrestling. As the great Jim Ross has said countless times over the course of his career, "It ain't ballet."

To have Edge suffer a serious injury during reshoots of a match that had unnecessary pressure placed on it in the first place—after all he went through to get cleared to return to the ring—is a huge shame.

It did not need to happen, and a returning legend the company was relying on to provide its shows a certain level of star power is now faced with the unenviable task of overcoming another debilitating injury if he wants to get back to his in-ring career.

If Meltzer's report is accurate, it provides evidence to suggest the overproduction of certain matches and segments really should stop, especially when there was likely nothing aesthetically wrong with the initial bout.