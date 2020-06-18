Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Edge's Injury, AJ Styles and More

Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Edge's Injury, AJ Styles and MoreJune 18, 2020
WWE dominated the wrestling rumor mill this week, though it probably wishes it hadn't.
An injury to Hall of Famer Edge, suffered during his Backlash bout with Randy Orton, called into question the wisdom of overproducing cinematic matches in the current era.
Elsewhere. details emerged about new intercontinental champion AJ Styles' issues with a certified wrestling genius while with the Raw brand, and plans for the company's reintegration of fans despite a recent COVID-19 scare made for another notable headline.
Read on to dive deeper into these rumors and find out what they mean for those involved.
Update on the Injury Edge Suffered at Backlash
Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported the torn triceps suffered by Edge in his "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" against Randy Orton at Backlash did not happen during the initial taping of the bout.
Instead, it occurred during the multiple reshoots the company ordered in an attempt to ensure it lived up to the ludicrous tagline it had slapped on the contest.
And that report should infuriate both The Rated-R Superstar and fans alike.
Sure, injuries can happen at any time in wrestling. As the great Jim Ross has said countless times over the course of his career, "It ain't ballet."
To have Edge suffer a serious injury during reshoots of a match that had unnecessary pressure placed on it in the first place—after all he went through to get cleared to return to the ring—is a huge shame.
It did not need to happen, and a returning legend the company was relying on to provide its shows a certain level of star power is now faced with the unenviable task of overcoming another debilitating injury if he wants to get back to his in-ring career.
If Meltzer's report is accurate, it provides evidence to suggest the overproduction of certain matches and segments really should stop, especially when there was likely nothing aesthetically wrong with the initial bout.
AJ Styles' Difficulties on Raw
Meltzer also reported on F4WOnline.com's The Board that AJ Styles was moved to SmackDown following issues with Paul Heyman on Raw, some of which stem from the release of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson after WrestleMania 36.
While Vince McMahon would have made the final call on the roster move, Styles likely believes the then-Raw executive director could have done more to fight for The Good Brothers.
If Styles did have differences with Heyman, it is disappointing. One would have thought Heyman would have been chomping at the bit to work with a celebrated in-ring artist such as The Phenomenal One.
Of course, Styles leaving Raw for SmackDown gave us the instant classic between him and Daniel Bryan for the Intercontinental Championship, so maybe all isn't bad for The Phenomenal One and his return to the blue brand.
Apollo Crews Heel Turn in the Works?
Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats reported there is talk of turning Apollo Crews heel and adding him to a steadily growing faction headed by MVP.
Monday night on Raw, Crews defeated Shelton Benjamin with a rollup while holding the rope for added leverage, a telltale sign of a pro wrestling heel.
While WWE Creative asked fans to invest in Crews' emotional and arduous journey to the United States Championship, it appears it will now ask those same fans to hold the U.S. champ accountable for his actions.
Perhaps he will flourish as a heel. As talented as he is in the ring, he comes across as a one-dimensional character out of it. He smiles, expresses gratitude and panders to the crowd like a good babyface.
With his raw athleticism and gifts, he should be braggadocious and egotistical. Perhaps displaying those traits will spark his personality and allow him to develop into that full package fans and management have longed for him to be.
Coming Soon: Fans at WWE Tapings?
Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com reported WWE has begun its plan to steadily bring fans back to its television tapings, starting with Wednesday afternoon's round of shows.
"A source noted to Wrestling Inc. that having limited fans is just the 'beginning' phase of having full crowds again," Giri wrote. "The next phase would be to ween out NXT recruits in the audience, leaving just family, friends and a select group of fans who knew someone to be able to attend. NXT recruits would still have to be available for tapings in case they need more people in the audience."
The third phase, the report stated, would potentially include touring by the fall for select television and pay-per-view events.
Given the negative press the company received following the report of a Performance Center recruit testing positive for COVID-19 Monday, it is somewhat surprising it would remain so gung ho on bringing back fans.
It has to happen sometime, but the risk still far outweighs the reward, and perception and publicity are equally as important as creating a raucous environment for shows. Too much negativity can prove overwhelming for a company, especially when such negativity shines a light on preparedness (or lack thereof) for a coronavirus outbreak within it.
One can only hope WWE takes the proper precautions, heeds the protocols and provides the safest environment possible for its talent, staff and audience who will fill the stands once everything is given the green light.