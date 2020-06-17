Netflix Releases Trailer for 'Athlete A' Documentary on USA Gymnastics Scandal

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 17, 2020

Jennifer Garner, front, embraces gymnast Aly Raisman after presenting the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, at the ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Los Angeles. Holding hands in front left are former gymnast Sarah Klein and former Michigan State softball player Tiffany Thomas Lopez. More than 140 survivors of sexual abuse by a former team doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University joined hands on stage to be honored with the award. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision/AP)
Phil McCarten/Associated Press

The official trailer for the Netflix documentary Athlete A, which covers the USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal from the perspective of its hundreds of survivors and the Indianapolis Star journalists who broke the news, has been released to the public, per People magazine's Lindsay Kimble:

Marisa Kwiatkowski, Mark Alesia, Tim Evans, Steve Berta and Robert Scheer of the Indianapolis Star reported on sexual abuse within USA Gymnastics beginning with an August 4, 2016, piece that soon developed into a multiyear investigation.

The Indianapolis Star group notably uncovered allegations against ex-USA Gymnastics and Michigan State team doctor Larry Nassar, who has since been accused of sexual abuse by around 500 women and girls, per Catherine Shaffer of Michigan Radio. Nassar was sentenced to 40-125 years in federal prison in February 2018. 

Rachael Denhollander, who shared her story with the Indianapolis Star and was the first person to publicly accuse Nassar of sexual abuse, is featured in the documentary along with ex-NCAA gymnast Maggie Nichols and Olympic bronze medalist Jamie Dantzscher. 

Denhollander, a lawyer and author who was named as one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in 2018, won the Arthur Ashe Courage Award with other survivors at the 2018 ESPYs.

The documentary will be available on Netflix beginning next Wednesday, June 24.

