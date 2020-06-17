Netflix Releases Trailer for 'Athlete A' Documentary on USA Gymnastics Scandal

Phil McCarten/Associated Press

The official trailer for the Netflix documentary Athlete A, which covers the USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal from the perspective of its hundreds of survivors and the Indianapolis Star journalists who broke the news, has been released to the public, per People magazine's Lindsay Kimble:

Marisa Kwiatkowski, Mark Alesia, Tim Evans, Steve Berta and Robert Scheer of the Indianapolis Star reported on sexual abuse within USA Gymnastics beginning with an August 4, 2016, piece that soon developed into a multiyear investigation.

The Indianapolis Star group notably uncovered allegations against ex-USA Gymnastics and Michigan State team doctor Larry Nassar, who has since been accused of sexual abuse by around 500 women and girls, per Catherine Shaffer of Michigan Radio. Nassar was sentenced to 40-125 years in federal prison in February 2018.

Rachael Denhollander, who shared her story with the Indianapolis Star and was the first person to publicly accuse Nassar of sexual abuse, is featured in the documentary along with ex-NCAA gymnast Maggie Nichols and Olympic bronze medalist Jamie Dantzscher.

Denhollander, a lawyer and author who was named as one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in 2018, won the Arthur Ashe Courage Award with other survivors at the 2018 ESPYs.



The documentary will be available on Netflix beginning next Wednesday, June 24.