AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 17June 18, 2020
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 17
Which two teams would cash their tickets to the All Elite Wrestling Tag Team Championship bout at Fyter Fest?
It was a question the company set out to answer on Wednesday's Dynamite.
Le Sex Gods battled Best Friends, and Hangman Page and Kenny Omega defended their gold against Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall. The winners will clash for the top prize in tag team wrestling at Fyter Fest on July 1 and 8.
Elsewhere on the card, TNT champion Cody put his gold on the line in an open challenge, MJF battled The Gunn Club's Billy, and Anna Jay sought to climb the women's rankings in her return to the squared circle.
What went down, who emerged victorious and how did it affect the company's path to its next two-week-long extravaganza?
Find out now with this recap of the June 17 broadcast.
AEW Tag Team Title Match: Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. Natural Nightmares
The AEW Tag Team Championship Match kicked off this week’s show as Kenny Omega and Hangman Page defended against The Natural Nightmares, QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes. Brandi Rhodes accompanied the challengers to the squared circle.
A spirited exchange between Omega and Rhodes kicked off the match, during which the competitors bumped heads, leaving The Natural stunned. He shook it off and joined Marshall in some effective double-team maneuvers on Omega as they seized control of the match.
A hot tag to Page sparked a comeback for the champions as Hangman unleashed a sizable ass-whooping on both Rhodes and Marshall. As the action settled, Marshall caught Page with a kick and tagged a rejuvenated Rhodes back into the match.
Rhodes wiped the champions out with a cannonball from the apron, and Marshall followed up with the QT Special to Omega. Back in the ring, Omega answered with a snapdragon suplex, and Rhodes followed with a destroyer.
Marshall dropped Omega with the Diamond Cutter as Allie appeared to cheer Marshall on. Motivated, he scaled the roped for a moonsault but came up empty. Despite some resiliency on Marshall's part, Omega and Page delivered The Last Call to pick up the win and successfully defend their title.
Result
Page and Omega defeated Marshall and Rhodes
Grade
B+
Analysis
Rhodes really does not get credit for being as great as he is.
He suffered a pretty nasty, accidental collision with Omega early and was clearly dinged from it. He shook it off and was still the crispest worker of the bunch in this one. He is just as consistently good as there is in the business today, and much of that can be attributed to his understanding of his limitations at this point in his career as well as his willingness to evolve and grow as a worker.
The match was the standard strong in-ring performance from Omega and Page, while Marshall had the opportunity to shine as his on-screen relationship with Allie took center stage late.
It was just the right action-packed start to the show that fans have become accustomed to with AEW Dynamite.
Anna Jay vs. Abadon
Anna Jay made her Dynamite return Wednesday, squaring off with Abadon, who was last seen squaring off with Hikaru Shida on AEW Dark a few months back.
The possessed demon of women’s wrestling relentlessly attacked from the opening bell and put Jay down with a step-up kick for the win in what the commentary team labeled an upset.
After the match, Brodie Lee and The Dark Order made their way on stage while Colt Cabana watched confusedly from ringside. While Stu Grayson and Evil Uno taunted Cabana and Private Party, the other Dark Order minions helped Jay from the ring while Lee seemingly invited her into the fold.
Result
Abadon defeated Jay
Grade
C+
Analysis
Jay joining the Dark Order is an interesting storyline development, if only because the group is lacking a representative for the women’s division.
The only negative is that Jay’s story feels incredibly expedited.
Her debut, followed by a subsequent losing streak that gives way to her desperation to join a cult and be accepted, would have been better suited for weeks of storytelling rather than one loss to an unstoppable force like Abadon.
Speaking of whom, the enigmatic demon princess of the squared circle absolutely should be signed by AEW immediately. She is unlike any other female performer in the industry and would help bring AEW’s women’s division the uniqueness it could use as it continues to build its momentum.
Billy vs. MJF
The egotistical MJF looked to continue building his star this week as he squared off with Hall of Fame tag team competitor, and one-third of The Gunn Club, Billy.
The former world tag team champion frustrated MJF early. Always alert and seeking an advantage, MJF delivered a chop block that earned him the upper-hand heading into and during the commercial break.
Too much trash talking allowed Billy to create some separation and mount a comeback.
MJF stalled Billy’s momentum and teased using his own Fameasser against him but Gunn fought back and dropped him with one instead. Wardlow tossed MJF the Dynamite Diamond Ring, attacked Billy’s sons at ringside, and watched as his charge delivered a loaded right hand to the face for the win.
After the match, Lucha Express jumped the guardrail and attacked MJF and Wardlow as the rivalry between those two sides continued.
Result
MJF defeated Billy
Grade
C
Analysis
MJF is a great heel and having to cheat his way to win is certainly an element of his character but...why did he have to use a ring to beat an aging veteran in Billy when he was able to simply outwrestle Jungle Boy back at Double or Nothing?
That aside, the idea of MJF and Jungle Boy continuing their rivalry after their superb match on PPV is majorly appealing. Sprinkle in Marko Stunt and the potential for a hoss war between Luchasaurus and Wardlow and you have a program the fans can eagerly get behind.