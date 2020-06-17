AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 17

1 of 3

Credit: AEW

The AEW Tag Team Championship Match kicked off this week’s show as Kenny Omega and Hangman Page defended against The Natural Nightmares, QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes. Brandi Rhodes accompanied the challengers to the squared circle.

A spirited exchange between Omega and Rhodes kicked off the match, during which the competitors bumped heads, leaving The Natural stunned. He shook it off and joined Marshall in some effective double-team maneuvers on Omega as they seized control of the match.

A hot tag to Page sparked a comeback for the champions as Hangman unleashed a sizable ass-whooping on both Rhodes and Marshall. As the action settled, Marshall caught Page with a kick and tagged a rejuvenated Rhodes back into the match.

Rhodes wiped the champions out with a cannonball from the apron, and Marshall followed up with the QT Special to Omega. Back in the ring, Omega answered with a snapdragon suplex, and Rhodes followed with a destroyer.

Marshall dropped Omega with the Diamond Cutter as Allie appeared to cheer Marshall on. Motivated, he scaled the roped for a moonsault but came up empty. Despite some resiliency on Marshall's part, Omega and Page delivered The Last Call to pick up the win and successfully defend their title.

Result

Page and Omega defeated Marshall and Rhodes

Grade

B+

Analysis

Rhodes really does not get credit for being as great as he is.

He suffered a pretty nasty, accidental collision with Omega early and was clearly dinged from it. He shook it off and was still the crispest worker of the bunch in this one. He is just as consistently good as there is in the business today, and much of that can be attributed to his understanding of his limitations at this point in his career as well as his willingness to evolve and grow as a worker.

The match was the standard strong in-ring performance from Omega and Page, while Marshall had the opportunity to shine as his on-screen relationship with Allie took center stage late.

It was just the right action-packed start to the show that fans have become accustomed to with AEW Dynamite.