Belmont Stakes 2020 Odds: Latest Vegas Lines, Payout Info and Predictions

After several weeks of events outside the spotlight, horse racing is headed to the national stage with the 2020 Belmont Stakes.

Typically the final leg of the Triple Crown series after the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes is the first event in this year's schedule.

Two other major differences are Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, will not have spectators in the facility, and the race will be 1 ⅛ miles instead of the traditional 1 ½-mile length. Not since 1926 has the Belmont run at a shorter distance.

New format, new environment. But the objective is the same: Win.

Latest Lines and Payout Info (via Vegas Insider)

Tiz the Law: 6-5; bet $100 to win $120

Sole Volante: 9-2; bet $100 to win $450

Dr Post: 5-1; bet $100 to win $500

Tap It To Win: 6-1; bet $100 to win $600

Pneumatic: 8-1; bet $100 to win $800

Modernist: 15-1; bet $100 to win $1,500

Farmington Road: 15-1; bet $100 to win $1,500

Max Player: 15-1; bet $100 to win $1,500

Fore Left: 30-1; bet $100 to win $3,000

Jungle Runner: 50-1; bet $100 to win $5,000

Belmont Stakes Prediction

After drawing Post 8 on Wednesday, Barclay Tagg-trained Tiz the Law is the favorite in the 10-horse field.

"It will keep him out of trouble," Tagg said, per Bob Ehalt of BloodHorse. "So far, so good. We're pleased with the way he's doing. We're ready for the race. They just have to run it."

Beyond his career results—four wins in five starts—Tiz the Law has another advantage. He won the Champagne Stakes at Belmont Park in October 2019. That familiarity does not guarantee anything this weekend, but it's an encouraging fact.

One of Tiz the Law's biggest expected tests will be dealing with early speed from Tap It To Win and Fore Left.

Two weeks ago, Tap It To Win dominated the field in an allowance race. The competition should be tougher, but his scorching time is impossible to ignore.

Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher has two entrants in Dr Post and Farmington Road. Pletcher is seeking the fourth Belmont Stakes triumph in his career.

According to Brad Stephens of Horse Racing Nation, Pletcher said Dr Post wouldn't have been ready for any of the Triple Crown races in a normal schedule. He added Farmington Road is better suited for the Belmont's usual distance.

Optimism is still there, of course.

"Both of them seemed like they handled the main track at Belmont very well," Pletcher said, per Stephens. "So, fingers crossed everything continues to go as smoothly as it has this week so far."

But as Saturday arrives and the gate opens, Tiz the Law should remain the horse to beat because of his overall speed.

