Ex-Bradford City Player Tyrell Robinson Pleads Guilty to Child Sex Abuse Charges

Pete Norton/Getty Images

Former Arsenal youth player and Bradford City winger Tyrell Robinson pled guilty to engaging in sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl in August 2018, per BBC News on Tuesday.

Robinson also admitted to "making and distributing an indecent image of a child via Snapchat," according to BBC News.



The 22-year-old is out on bail and registered as a sex offender before leaving court. He will be sentenced at a to-be-determined date.

"You must not assume that the fact that I'm adjourning sentence and granting you bail is to mean that any particular sentence will be imposed upon you," Judge Jonathan Rose told Robinson in Bradford Crown Court. "All options will be open to the judge who deals with your case, and that will very much include the possibility of a prison sentence."

Robinson denied a charge of "distributing an indecent photograph of a child" in December 2017, per BBC, which also noted that prosecutors would not pursue that charge further.

Bradford City announced on February 24, 2020 it had parted with Robinson "on grounds of committing gross misconduct" following West Yorkshire Police's confirmation of charges against him after the initial August 2018 arrest.

Robinson made 21 appearances for then-League One side Bradford City in 2017-18 and two more in 2018-19 before the club suspended him indefinitely after the initial charges were brought against him, per PA Media (h/t The Guardian).