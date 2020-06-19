Belmont Stakes Drink Recipes: White Carnation, Belmont Breeze and Belmont Jewel

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 19, 2020

ELMONT, NEW YORK - JUNE 17: Racehorses are walked in the barn area after a morning workout prior to the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 17, 2020 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Al Bello/Getty Images

Fans might not be permitted to attend this year's Belmont Stakes, but that doesn't mean you can't have fun in the comfort of your own home Saturday.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the New York Racing Association moved the 2020 installment behind closed doors and shortened the race from 1 ½ miles to 1 ⅛ miles.

Ten horses will head to the starting gate, with Tiz the Law the heavy favorite.

Tiz The Law has won four of his five races to date, including the Holy Bull Stakes in February and Florida Derby in March. His path to victory was made easier by the removals of Nadal, Charlatan and Maxfield from Belmont Stakes contention.

Saturday's event will have an odd feel. In addition to the absence of fans, this is going to be the start of the Triple Crown rather than the culmination. The pandemic means the Kentucky Derby has been pushed back to Sept. 5, and the Preakness Stakes will be nearly a month later on Oct. 3.

That doesn't have to put a damper on your Belmont Stakes watch party, whether it's just you in front of the television or you'll be part of a larger group. When planning for Saturday, at least one of these three signature cocktails should be on the menu.

               

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

White Carnation

  • two ounces Vodka
  • ½ ounce peach schnapps
  • two ounces orange juice
  • two ounces soda water
  • splash of cream
  • orange slice (garnish)

Source: The Spruce Eats' Colleen Graham.

            

Belmont Breeze

  • 1½ ounces bourbon whiskey (or rye whiskey)
  • ½ ounce sherry (medium dry)
  • ½ ounce lemon juice
  • ½ ounce simple syrup
  • splash of orange juice
  • splash of cranberry juice
  • five mint leaves
  • mint sprig (garnish)
  • orange peel or slice (garnish)

Source: Graham.

            

Belmont Jewel

  • 1½ ounces bourbon whiskey
  • two ounces lemonade
  • one ounce pomegranate juice
  • lemon wedge, orange zest or cherry (garnish)

Source: The Spruce Eats' Lance Mayhew.

Related

    Royal Ascot: day four – live updates!

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    Royal Ascot: day four – live updates!

    Tony Paley
    via the Guardian

    BLINKERS OFF 445: Belmont Stakes Preview and Rapid-Fire

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    BLINKERS OFF 445: Belmont Stakes Preview and Rapid-Fire

    Jared Welch
    via Thoroughbred Racing Dudes

    Keeler Johnson’s Belmont 152 Selections

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    Keeler Johnson’s Belmont 152 Selections

    Bloodhorse
    via Bloodhorse

    River Boyne Retired With Sesamoid Injury

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    River Boyne Retired With Sesamoid Injury

    Tracy Gantz
    via BloodHorse.com