Belmont Stakes Drink Recipes: White Carnation, Belmont Breeze and Belmont Jewel

Fans might not be permitted to attend this year's Belmont Stakes, but that doesn't mean you can't have fun in the comfort of your own home Saturday.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the New York Racing Association moved the 2020 installment behind closed doors and shortened the race from 1 ½ miles to 1 ⅛ miles.

Ten horses will head to the starting gate, with Tiz the Law the heavy favorite.

Tiz The Law has won four of his five races to date, including the Holy Bull Stakes in February and Florida Derby in March. His path to victory was made easier by the removals of Nadal, Charlatan and Maxfield from Belmont Stakes contention.

Saturday's event will have an odd feel. In addition to the absence of fans, this is going to be the start of the Triple Crown rather than the culmination. The pandemic means the Kentucky Derby has been pushed back to Sept. 5, and the Preakness Stakes will be nearly a month later on Oct. 3.

That doesn't have to put a damper on your Belmont Stakes watch party, whether it's just you in front of the television or you'll be part of a larger group. When planning for Saturday, at least one of these three signature cocktails should be on the menu.

White Carnation

two ounces Vodka

½ ounce peach schnapps

ounce peach schnapps two ounces orange juice

two ounces soda water

splash of cream

orange slice (garnish)

Source: The Spruce Eats' Colleen Graham.

Belmont Breeze

1 ½ ounces bourbon whiskey (or rye whiskey)

ounces bourbon whiskey (or rye whiskey) ½ ounce sherry (medium dry)

ounce sherry (medium dry) ½ ounce lemon juice

ounce lemon juice ½ ounce simple syrup

ounce simple syrup splash of orange juice

splash of cranberry juice

five mint leaves

mint sprig (garnish)

orange peel or slice (garnish)

Source: Graham.

Belmont Jewel

1 ½ ounces bourbon whiskey

ounces bourbon whiskey two ounces lemonade

one ounce pomegranate juice

lemon wedge, orange zest or cherry (garnish)

Source: The Spruce Eats' Lance Mayhew.