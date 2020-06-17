Report: Suns' Kelly Oubre Expected to Sit Out NBA Restart Amid Knee Injury Rehab

Matt York/Associated Press

Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre will reportedly miss the restarted NBA season because of his knee injury, according to Shams Charania of Stadium:

He had surgery on his meniscus in March and will continue his rehab while preparing for the 2020-21 season.

Oubre is expected to travel with the team to Orlando.

The 24-year-old had been a key part of the Suns success this season, averaging a career-high 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game in 2019-20.

Not only has the former Washington Wizards role player gotten more opportunities with his new team, he's been more efficient with a 45.2 field-goal percentage and 35.2 three-point percentage, which also rank as new personal bests.

Getting him back on the court would've been a huge boost for a Suns team trying to contend for a playoff spot.

The squad enters the restart six games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth seed.

Oubre did show some videos of himself working out recently on Instagram, while Suns owner Robert Sarver said he expected the forward to play, via Kellan Olson of Arizona Sports 98.7.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Phoenix will now have to play without one of its key players, putting more pressure on Devin Booker and others offensively.

Oubre has one season left on his current contract and is set to make $14.4 million in 2020-21.