WWE Reportedly Resumes Raw, NXT Program Tapings After Positive COVID-19 Test

John Raoux/Associated Press

Taping for Raw and WWE NXT has resumed at the WWE Performance Center after a member of WWE's development roster tested positive for the coronavirus, according to ESPN's Andrew Feldman.

Dr. Jeffrey Dugas, WWE's associate medical director, issued a statement Monday confirming the test:

"A developmental talent, who was last on site at WWE's training facility on Tuesday, June 9, has tested positive for COVID-19. Since that time, no other individuals that attended the facility have reported symptoms. However, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of the company's performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees on site at the training and production facilities will be tested for COVID-19 immediately. Following the test results, WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule."

During the pandemic, WWE has taken its on-screen talent off the road and taped nearly all of its shows at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

