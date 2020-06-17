WWE Reportedly Resumes Raw, NXT Program Tapings After Positive COVID-19 Test

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 17, 2020

Equipment trailers are lined up at the entrance road to the WWE Performance Center Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Florida’s top emergency official last week amended Gov. Ron DeSantis’ stay-at-home order to include employees at the professional sports and media production with a national audience, if the location is closed to the public. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

Taping for Raw and WWE NXT has resumed at the WWE Performance Center after a member of WWE's development roster tested positive for the coronavirus, according to ESPN's Andrew Feldman.

Dr. Jeffrey Dugas, WWE's associate medical director, issued a statement Monday confirming the test:

"A developmental talent, who was last on site at WWE's training facility on Tuesday, June 9, has tested positive for COVID-19. Since that time, no other individuals that attended the facility have reported symptoms. However, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of the company's performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees on site at the training and production facilities will be tested for COVID-19 immediately. Following the test results, WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule."

During the pandemic, WWE has taken its on-screen talent off the road and taped nearly all of its shows at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Predicting Extreme Rules 📝

    We take a look at potential matches that can go down during July 19's PPV 👉

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Predicting Extreme Rules 📝

    The Doctor Chris Mueller
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Mustafa Ali Moved to Raw from SmackDown

    WWE has moved Mustafa Ali to the red brand amid speculation he was behind the SmackDown hacker gimmick.

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Report: Mustafa Ali Moved to Raw from SmackDown

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Around the WWE Universe 📰

    • Bret Hart talks Stone Cold • CM Punk on Edge-Orton • Drew McIntyre's Dream Matches

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Around the WWE Universe 📰

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    McMahon Was Working on Roster Cuts Before WrestleMania

    WWE logo
    WWE

    McMahon Was Working on Roster Cuts Before WrestleMania

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report