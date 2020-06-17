Celtics Rumors: Jayson Tatum Doesn't Plan to Sit Out NBA Restart Despite Buzz

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum reportedly does not plan on sitting out when the 2019-20 NBA season resumes next month despite expressing concerns regarding the league's plans for Orlando, Florida.

"Not true," a source told NBC Sports Boston's A. Sherrod Blakely. "He's concerned like every other player about returning to play. There's a lot … going on in the world that players need to be more concerned about. But sitting out because of the contract? Hell no!"

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported Tuesday that Tatum was hesitant to return because an injury could affect his contract negotiations this offseason. Tatum is considered a no-brainer for a max contract, and it's possible the Celtics make him their designated player. His contract would then start at 30 percent of the 2021-22 cap if he accomplishes certain criteria.

A catastrophic injury in Orlando could theoretically alter the Celtics' planning. However, Tatum's concerns do not appear to be solely injury-related.

Blakely's report said Tatum's bigger concern was related to COVID-19 and the NBA's plan to keep players safe in the so-called "bubble." Florida has seen a continued rise in coronavirus infections since beginning its reopening plan.

The NBA will call its players back to their home markets beginning next week. Teams are scheduled to travel to Orlando on July 7 and resume the 2019-20 season July 30, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.