Jakobe Cooper, 16-Year-Old HS Football Player, Dies After Collapsing at Practice

Sixteen-year-old football player Jakobe Kyshon Cooper died Tuesday after collapsing at practice at Shannon High School in Mississippi, according to Wilton Jackson of the Clarion Ledger.

As part of a release confirming the news, the school said: "The Lee County School District and the Shannon Red Raider Family extend our deepest sympathy to this young man’s family. Next of kin are being notified before any additional information is released."

Lee County coroner Carolyn Green said the issue didn't appear to be heat-related, with the temperature around 80 degrees at the time.

Multiple football players have died as a result of heat stroke during practice, with the case of Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair among the most widely publicized. Last June, a 14-year-old in Florida died after collapsing during conditioning drills.

Cooper was a sophomore running back and linebacker on the football team.