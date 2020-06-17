Video: Jets' Sam Darnold, Giants' Saquon Barkley Work Out Together at UCLA

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The Giants and Jets may be competing for the attention of New York fans, but Sam Darnold and Saquon Barkley put aside the rivalry between their teams to get in some on-field work.

Quarterback trainer Devin Quinn posted a video of Darnold throwing passes to Barkley at UCLA on Wednesday:

Beyond their status as New York sports stars, Barkley and Darnold have a connection dating back to their college days.

The best game of Darnold's USC career was the Rose Bowl following the 2016 campaign. He threw for 453 yards and five touchdowns in a 52-49 win over Penn State. Barkley did everything he could for the Nittany Lions, racking up 249 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns.

One year later, Barkley and Darnold went second and third overall in the 2018 NFL draft. Barkley won Offensive Rookie of the Year after leading the league with 2,028 yards from scrimmage along with 15 total touchdowns.

Darnold is still coming into his own as an NFL player. The 23-year-old quarterback threw for 3,024 yards, 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 13 games last season.