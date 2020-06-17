Michael Jordan's Rare Bulls Jersey from 1998 ECF Could Sell for $500K at Auction

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 17, 2020

FILE - In this June 9, 1996 file photo Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan stands during a break at the end of an NBA Basketball game against the Seattle SuperSonics in Seattle. A Bismarck, N.D., man who used to own McDonald's restaurants is about $10,000 richer after selling a 20-year-old container of McJordan barbecue sauce Monday, Oct. 15, 2012, to a buyer in Chicago. The sauce was used on McJordan Burgers, named for basketball icon in limited markets for a short time in the 1990s, when Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA championships. (AP Photo/Beth A. Keiser, File)
BETH A. KEISER/Associated Press

One of the jerseys Michael Jordan wore during his final postseason with the Chicago Bulls is expected to receive a lot of attention when it goes up for auction Monday. 

Per TMZ Sports, the jersey Jordan used in Game 3 and 4 of the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers is expected to bring in around $500,000. 

"We expect this to set the all-time record for most valuable Jordan Jersey ever sold," Ken Goldin, founder of Goldin Auctions, told TMZ Sports.

A $500,000 sale price would destroy the record paid for one of Jordan's jerseys, set last month when a black No. 23 Bulls jersey from the 1996-97 season went for $288,000, per TMZ Sports.

Jordan memorabilia is always highly sought-after, but in the aftermath of The Last Dance, there seems to be increased interest in all things related to His Airness' time with the Bulls. 

This jersey being auctioned may not hold fond memories for Jordan, who shot just 42.9 percent in the two games he wore it. The Bulls lost both contests but would go on to win the series in seven games en route to winning their sixth NBA championship. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    NBA Asks Players to Avoid Spitting, Licking Hands, More Habits

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Asks Players to Avoid Spitting, Licking Hands, More Habits

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA's Best 2nd-Round Draft Picks Ever

    @AndrewDBailey ranks the 10 greatest second-rounders of all time 📲

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    NBA's Best 2nd-Round Draft Picks Ever

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    2020 FAs with Most Money on the Line 💰

    Five players who have a lot to play for this postseason

    NBA logo
    NBA

    2020 FAs with Most Money on the Line 💰

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Amenities, Entertainment Revealed for NBA Players at Disney World

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Amenities, Entertainment Revealed for NBA Players at Disney World

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report