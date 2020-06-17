Michael Jordan's Rare Bulls Jersey from 1998 ECF Could Sell for $500K at Auction

BETH A. KEISER/Associated Press

One of the jerseys Michael Jordan wore during his final postseason with the Chicago Bulls is expected to receive a lot of attention when it goes up for auction Monday.

Per TMZ Sports, the jersey Jordan used in Game 3 and 4 of the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers is expected to bring in around $500,000.

"We expect this to set the all-time record for most valuable Jordan Jersey ever sold," Ken Goldin, founder of Goldin Auctions, told TMZ Sports.

A $500,000 sale price would destroy the record paid for one of Jordan's jerseys, set last month when a black No. 23 Bulls jersey from the 1996-97 season went for $288,000, per TMZ Sports.

Jordan memorabilia is always highly sought-after, but in the aftermath of The Last Dance, there seems to be increased interest in all things related to His Airness' time with the Bulls.

This jersey being auctioned may not hold fond memories for Jordan, who shot just 42.9 percent in the two games he wore it. The Bulls lost both contests but would go on to win the series in seven games en route to winning their sixth NBA championship.