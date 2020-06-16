Report: NBA to Use Doctors to Make Binding Decision on 'Protected' Players

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The NBA reportedly will use a panel of physicians to make final decisions on players who will not be invited to the campus-like environment for the 2019-20 season's restart in Orlando, Florida.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN cited the league's health and safety memo on Tuesday, noting the panel will review decisions on any player a team labels as "protected" and not invited for health reasons. That decision will be "final, binding and unappealable."

The panel was one of a number of reported details from the league's lengthy health and safety memo.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the protocol said, "The occurrence of a small or otherwise expected number of COVID-19 cases will not require a decision to suspend or cancel the resumption of the 2019-20 season."

Wojnarowski also noted players and team staff members can only leave the campus at Disney World under "extenuating circumstances," such as a wedding, birth of a child or death in the family.

As for the potential of a positive COVID-19 test, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported whoever tests positive will enter "isolation housing" in a separate location, retest to confirm the result and remain in isolation until there are consecutive negative tests.

Charania also provided details on in-game plans, revealing teams will have two rows on the bench with one dedicated to players and coaches who are not required to wear masks—although it is recommended for coaches—and the second row with other players and coaches who must wear masks.

If everything goes according to plan, the season that has been suspended since March 11 will resume on July 30 with the 22 invited teams.

Each team will play eight regular-season games, and there will be a play-in tournament for the No. 8 seed if the No. 9 seed is within four games of the playoffs. From there, the traditional 16-team tournament with best-of-seven series will determine a champion.

It won't be all basketball for the players, as Charania reported there will be amenities available during downtime including lounges, pools, barbers, 24-hour VIP concierge service, daily movies and lawn games.