Finding Homes for Under-the-Radar NFL Free Agents Before 2020 Season

1 of 8

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

In April, the Carolina Panthers signed Christian McCaffrey to a four-year extension with $38.2 million in total guarantees, but that doesn't mean head coach Matt Rhule should run his star tailback into the ground.

Since McCaffrey took over the lead role in 2018, the Panthers haven't had a solid No. 2 option to spell him. Last season, wide receiver Curtis Samuel recorded the second-most rushing yards (130) on the team.

Carolina selected Jordan Scarlett in the fifth round of the 2019 draft, but he only registered four carries for nine yards in nine outings.

The Panthers could have veteran competition between Mike Davis and Lamar Miller for primary backup duties, even though the latter hasn't been on the radar since he tore his ACL and MCL in August 2019.

Miller had the chance to build off a 2018 Pro Bowl campaign before he went down with a knee injury, and still 29 years old, he may have another solid season or two left in him.

With McCaffrey set to handle most of the touches, Miller can pick his spots and become an effective No. 2 option out of the backfield.