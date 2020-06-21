Updated WWE SummerSlam 2020 Match Card Predictions

Updated WWE SummerSlam 2020 Match Card PredictionsJune 21, 2020
While there's still nothing on the lineup for WWE's next pay-per-view, Extreme Rules, an even bigger show is right around the corner. Before we know it, August 23 will be here, and with it comes SummerSlam 2020.
The Biggest Party of the Summer may still be just another WWE Performance Center event rather than a spectacle with tens of thousands of fans in attendance. However, WWE should still try to make it as grandiose as possible.
To do that, it will need a card that feels worthy of being a Big Four extravaganza.
But what will those matches be?
Let's look into the future and predict what WWE may have in store for the 2020 SummerSlam card.
WWE Championship Match
MVP and Bobby Lashley have requested Drew McIntyre grant them a rematch for the WWE Championship after coming up short at Backlash. Their justification is that it was a close contest up until Lana popped up and ruined it. If McIntyre has any integrity, he will give them another shot.
That setup is likely for Extreme Rules, not SummerSlam. It's not strong enough of an angle to last two full months and skip a show in the meantime. At that point, Lashley should be done with his opportunities, and The Scottish Terminator should be looking for a new challenger.
According to WrestleVotes, Dolph Ziggler may be moving over to Raw. With enough of a boost to his credibility over the next month, as well as reminders of his time as McIntyre's partner in 2018, he could be a solid opponent. However, that match isn't a huge attraction compared to bringing back Brock Lesnar for a WrestleMania rematch.
Nothing at all has been hinted at regarding The Beast Incarnate's return, yet Paul Heyman's recent firing as executive director stated he will focus on the performance side of his contract. That may indicate he will be cutting promos for Lesnar in the coming weeks.
Lesnar should want a chance to win back his title and is a marquee name. If WWE can convince him to appear, that match at least feels big enough for SummerSlam.
Other than that, the only top heel worthy of this title shot would be Randy Orton.
The Viper has the momentum to challenge for the belt after beating Edge at Backlash and taking out Christian on Monday. He's arguably the most dangerous heel on Raw and will surely be gunning for the title at some point.
Universal Championship Match
Following their clash at Money in the Bank, Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt will almost certainly lock horns once more at Extreme Rules.
What happens with the Universal Championship at SummerSlam depends entirely on how WWE views The Monster Among Men at the top of the food chain on SmackDown and whether there are plans for Roman Reigns to return.
The Big Dog is a perpetual No. 1 contender and could challenge either Strowman or Wyatt by just cutting a promo. After all, he did that with Goldberg and was set to fight him at WrestleMania before the COVID-19 pandemic scuppered that plan.
WWE could easily have Reigns say he's owed a title shot.
If WWE isn't fond of Strowman as champion and has Reigns ready to return, The Monster Among Men could well drop the title to The Fiend at Extreme Rules, laying the foundation for Wyatt vs. Reigns at SummerSlam.
Those three are likely the ones hovering this title, with a slight chance Otis gets involved or someone like King Corbin becomes a new challenger for Strowman.
Strowman vs. Reigns isn't a safe bet, but it's the biggest match SmackDown can offer, with Wyatt replacing one of those two as an alternate plan.
Raw Women's Championship Match
If Asuka can make it past Charlotte Flair with the title still around her waist on Monday's Raw, she stands a good chance of walking into SummerSlam as the Raw women's champion.
Even if Flair comes up short, though, she has just as high a probability to still be within a fingertip's length of that belt.
WWE has made it abundantly clear with how The Queen has been booked that she's a perpetual No. 1 contender. At any point, she can challenge and even win any title, even when she's not on the relevant roster.
If it's not Asuka vs. Flair, the other big match would be The Empress of Tomorrow defending against the other queen on Raw, Shayna Baszler.
We haven't seen much of The Queen of Spades lately, but that could just be WWE not having anything for her to do until closer to SummerSlam.
For that matter, just as the Strowman-Reigns-Wyatt trio are interchangeable, if Flair beats Asuka, she may be the one fighting Baszler in August.
Those three are the top contenders for the Raw Women's Championship; Nia Jax has had her opportunity and should go to the back of the line.
Whether it's Flair or Baszler, Asuka is going to have her work cut out and may not leave as champion.
SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Bayley vs. Sasha Banks
For all that is holy, WWE needs to have Bayley vs. Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam.
A feud between the two has been teased since prior to Royal Rumble 2018, for crying out loud!
Putting the Women's Tag Team Championship on them was the most recent in a two-and-a-half-year long string of dodges and weaves meant to stretch out this storyline until seemingly the end of time.
But there are no other options at this point.
Bayley has beaten every woman on the brand and has had no new dance partner for a long while. No new Superstars have been moved to SmackDown, either.
Not even a Six-Pack Challenge could work. That's already been done too.
It's either Banks vs. Bayley or WWE Creative should just get rid of the SmackDown Women's Championship. If it's not going to be the driving force of the division, it serves no purpose.
Intercontinental Championship Match
During AJ Styles' celebration after becoming intercontinental champion, Daniel Bryan pointed out that there are many willing challengers who could step up and fight The Phenomenal One.
Styles doesn't agree with Bryan's philosophy of putting the belt on the line as often as possible, though. He's unlikely to burn through the roster by SummerSlam. In the meantime, his feud with Bryan could easily translate to a match for Extreme Rules, if not stretch all the way until SummerSlam.
However, that may be a little long to drag it out. Moving on post-Extreme Rules is arguably the better play.
The setup for that may have already happened, as Matt Riddle has a pinfall victory over Styles from Friday's SmackDown.
Styles vs. Riddle with the title on the line is big enough for SummerSlam and could be the launching point for The Bro That Runs the Show on the main roster.
United States Championship Match
When MVP approached Apollo Crews with an offer to join forces, it came with a warning. Without MVP's help, Crews won't be able to hold on to the United States Championship.
Crews rejected the offer, but a heel turn may still be his fate.
While he was victorious against Shelton Benjamin later that night, Crews cheated to win by hooking his arm on the ropes. The stand-up babyface he's been his whole career wouldn't normally do that. Maybe now that he has gold, he will turn to desperate measures to keep it.
If that's the case, he's heading down a path that leads to a match against Kevin Owens.
The two have been teaming up for several weeks and taking the fight to Zelina Vega's clients, Andrade and Angel Garza.
In the coming weeks, if Crews has a shift in character, Owens will be the one to call him out on it. If not, and WWE wishes to wait a little longer for a heel turn, Crews may defend the title against MVP's top client, Lashley.
Whichever happens, bank on Crews to retain. The more interesting scenario is tracking his character's progression rather than crowning a new champion.
Roundup of Random Match Ideas
To finish things off, let's address the random assortment of other matches without titles on the line that could be on this card.
If Orton isn't challenging McIntyre for the WWE Championship, the setup is there for a match against Christian. It's not an easy one to set up given Christian's injury-enforced retirement, but we have seen Edge and Daniel Bryan return in recent years, so it's not impossible.
Perhaps Lashley vs. Lesnar finally happens. Lashley's often spoken about wanting that match. Maybe he gets his wish at SummerSlam.
If Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins are still feuding past Extreme Rules, their match should include Murphy, Austin Theory, Aleister Black, Humberto Carrillo and Dominik in some fashion.
Plenty of big names on SmackDown will be in the mix, but there's no telling in what capacity.
Sheamus and Jeff Hardy may still be feuding, but that's not a certainty. The same goes for King Corbin and Otis.
For all we know, WWE could shake up everything and book Bryan vs. Corbin, Otis vs. Sheamus and Hardy against Wyatt. It's a toss-up, as WWE likely doesn't have anything in mind but a few top matches.
Once Extreme Rules starts taking shape, it will be easier to predict the direction we're heading in for SummerSlam. Until then, let's strap ourselves in and try to enjoy the ride.
