Updated WWE SummerSlam 2020 Match Card Predictions

Credit: WWE.com

MVP and Bobby Lashley have requested Drew McIntyre grant them a rematch for the WWE Championship after coming up short at Backlash. Their justification is that it was a close contest up until Lana popped up and ruined it. If McIntyre has any integrity, he will give them another shot.

That setup is likely for Extreme Rules, not SummerSlam. It's not strong enough of an angle to last two full months and skip a show in the meantime. At that point, Lashley should be done with his opportunities, and The Scottish Terminator should be looking for a new challenger.

According to WrestleVotes, Dolph Ziggler may be moving over to Raw. With enough of a boost to his credibility over the next month, as well as reminders of his time as McIntyre's partner in 2018, he could be a solid opponent. However, that match isn't a huge attraction compared to bringing back Brock Lesnar for a WrestleMania rematch.

Nothing at all has been hinted at regarding The Beast Incarnate's return, yet Paul Heyman's recent firing as executive director stated he will focus on the performance side of his contract. That may indicate he will be cutting promos for Lesnar in the coming weeks.

Lesnar should want a chance to win back his title and is a marquee name. If WWE can convince him to appear, that match at least feels big enough for SummerSlam.

Other than that, the only top heel worthy of this title shot would be Randy Orton.

The Viper has the momentum to challenge for the belt after beating Edge at Backlash and taking out Christian on Monday. He's arguably the most dangerous heel on Raw and will surely be gunning for the title at some point.