Pro Football HOF Game, Ceremony Fans Unlikely Amid Pandemic, Ohio Gov. Says

On June 10, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, reopened to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Ohio Governor Mike DeWine told WKYC on Tuesday it is unlikely the Hall of Fame Game and the induction ceremony in August would have fans present:

"As much as I hate to say this, because we've all been looking forward to that and I know how much it means to the Canton area and the Stark County area and really across the country, it's a great great event that we've been looking forward to, [but ] having a crowd that size is highly unlikely. it could not occur today. It would be very dangerous to do it today.

"Again, we have to see where we are at that point, but that's a large crowd, a lot of people together. These are the things that we've talked about all the way through this as we open Ohio up and we get back to work and we get back to doing the things that we like, probably the last things that are going to be able to be open are the big crowds, particularly when you have big crowds that are close together. So we have to continue to look at it and make decisions as we move forward, but if the question was, 'could that even occur today?' the answer would be, 'no.'"

