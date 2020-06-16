Anonymous Head Coaches Question NFL's Decision Not to Delay Season Amid COVID-19

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

While the NFL plans to move forward with the 2020 campaign as scheduled, a number of head coaches reportedly believe the league should delay the start of the season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Appearing on ESPN's Get Up, Ed Werder noted he's spoken to six different head coaches and at least three raised concerns about going ahead with the season right now:

"I interacted with approximately six NFL head coaches and one of them said without equivocation that the start of the season needs to be pushed back. He said, you know, 'How in the world are you going to bring 90 players into training camp a month from now?' He said: 'You can have all of the protocols in place that you want, but eventually you have to play football, and what are you going to do if 10 guys on one team test positive? Are you going to quarantine the entire team?' And he finished with, 'How important is money in all of this?'

"And then another head coach said, you know, he listed hypothetical situations. 'What if your entire quarterback room tests positive? What if your entire defensive coaching staff tests positive? What are you going to do then?' And he just questioned the overall wisdom of playing during a pandemic.

"A third head coach said: 'Hey, we just don't know enough. We don't have answers to the questions that we have, like, is it right to be back? Should we be doing this at all?' And he said we need to gather more information. He said, 'Hey, maybe these open-air protests will provide some of the information we need about how this disease is transmitted among large groups of people in open-air situations.' And ultimately he said something really ominous and on point to the NFL's plans to proceed as scheduled with the regular-season and training camp schedule. He said, 'Hey, we're seeing a lot of pushback from Major League Baseball and NBA players.' He said, 'I wouldn't be surprised if we see the same thing eventually from our players.'"

