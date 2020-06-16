Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium to Host 2021 NFL Pro Bowl

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The NFL is taking the 2021 Pro Bowl to Allegiant Stadium, the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Pro Bowl was staged at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, over the past four years. Peter O'Reilly, executive vice president of NFL events and club business development, confirmed to CNBC's Jabari Young in January that a possible move was on the table.

"It's been a great four years," O'Reilly said. "From our perspective, it's looking at what are the other options."

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy had also told reporters last August that Las Vegas and Los Angeles could be attractive candidates for the All-Star showcase. SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, is still slated for completion later this summer.

The 2020 NFL draft was supposed to serve as an informal welcome for Las Vegas as the Raiders are set to embark on their first season in Sin City. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the league to accommodate a fully virtual draft.

Vegas will have to wait until 2022 to become the epicenter of the NFL's annual draft frenzy.

Because the Pro Bowl happens well after the completion of the regular season, players routinely pull out of the game. Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen also explained how participating in the Pro Bowl can be a somewhat deflating distinction because it means your team didn't make the Super Bowl.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Las Vegas isn't as far-flung as Halawa, Hawaii, where the Pro Bowl has most commonly called home in the past. The city might be a more attractive draw than Orlando as well.

Combined, the two factors could help retain some marquee stars who otherwise would've waffled on whether to suit up in 2021.