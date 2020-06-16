Charlotte Talks Flair-Orton-Christian; Arn Praises Owens; Natalya Tweets Lana

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Charlotte Praises Father's "Dirtiest Player" Tactics vs. Christian

Monday's Raw may have ended in a shock to some but not to those who have watched Ric Flair's career.

The Dirtiest Player in the Game, after spending the whole episode warning Christian not to take on Randy Orton in an "unsanctioned" match, hit Christian with a low blow after his pleas went unanswered. That allowed Orton to quickly hit a punt to Christian's head and continue perhaps the best character story currently on WWE programming.

Charlotte seemed to indicate Christian should have known what was coming:

We should have seen it coming too. Flair, after all, spent years in Evolution with Orton. Anyone with a brief knowledge of WWE history should have known where Flair's loyalties were lying, even if the 71-year-old was legitimately warning Christian of the danger that lies ahead.

Arn Anderson Praises Owens, Says WWE Screwed Up His Debut

Kevin Owens made the biggest possible splash a debuting Superstar can have in modern WWE, going toe-to-toe with—and beating—John Cena. Unfortunately, that wasn't where the feud ended. Cena got back two more wins over Owens, and the rub the former NXT champion got from his debut forced him to briefly fade into the midcard.

Like many fans at the time, Arn Anderson wasn't happy with how the situation played out. Anderson said on his podcast (via Wrestling Inc.) that WWE ignored fan reaction, keeping Owens heel when the fans clearly wanted him to go over:

"If you're going to listen to the audience throughout this thing, then Kevin Owens became a star that night. If you don't listen, no matter what you have booked or written down for the next 3 weeks, don't you switch your plans too: here's my new baby face?

"He's the antihero, he's that guy that kicks ass. He's the everyday man that doesn't look like he can pop-up power bomb Mark Henry, but he can, I've seen it, more than once. The audience was cheering for him so make him a baby face the very next day, switch gears. To beat John Cena with his finish, there's no bigger launching pad at that time, so go with it, switch gears. Turn him into what they want to see."

It took years for Owens to switch gears and become the so-called antihero Anderson described, which has been his character for the better part of the last year. Owens' ability to deftly switch from heel to babyface is just evidence of his brilliance in the ring.

Natalya Tweets Lana; Teases Future Storyline?

Lana's back on WWE television, apparently to shed herself and Bobby Lashley of their marriage storyline. Lana showed up at Backlash to cause a distraction in Lashley's WWE Championship match with Drew McIntyre, and Lashley has said he wants a divorce.

With real-life husband Rusev being fired by WWE earlier this year, there's no obvious place for Lana's story to go after her breakup with Lashley. It appears WWE could be spinning her off into some partnership with Natalya after the two commiserated about their recent struggles Monday on Raw:

The women's tag team division is sorely in need of some new teams, so a Lana-Natalya partnership could be interesting provided Lana has made some significant strides in the ring.