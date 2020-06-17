WWE and AEW Stars Suffering the Most Without FansJune 17, 2020
After yet another wrestling pay-per-view without any paying fans in attendance, it’s clear there are several Superstars in WWE and AEW suffering from a lack of interaction from the audience.
While both companies have now used employees to fill out the crowd and make noise to mimic what it would be like with an arena full of people, it is a shell of what wrestling fans expect from the sport.
No matter how much WWE and AEW try to bring normalcy to a world impacted by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the fanless shows have hurt the product overall and driven away hardcore and casual fans alike.
Here are the WWE and AEW stars suffering the most without fans.
Brian Cage
When Brian Cage made his AEW debut with Taz during the Casino Ladder match at Double or Nothing in May, he dominated the field and walked away as the No. 1 contender for the company’s world title.
Unfortunately, there wasn’t a massive crowd in attendance to explode when The Machine hit the ring, which would help casual fans understand Cage is one of the biggest signings in recent wrestling history.
Cage is one of the most physically dominant wrestlers in the world, but he also has the agility of a man half his size. Add in the mic work of a bona fide legend like Taz, and a live crowd of ravenous AEW fans would be eating up his initial heel run right now.
Instead, Cage feels like a secondary attraction who doesn’t actually pose a threat to Jon Moxley and the AEW World Heavyweight Championship. When fans do return, the reaction for The Machine will be unforgettable.
Nia Jax
Nia Jax has been involved in several questionable spots in recent weeks that led to injuries or possible injuries, but instead of WWE letting her feed off the negative feedback from the crowd, she is forced to cut longer promos to get heat.
The former champion should be the monster who hits hard and talks less.
The fans in attendance at the arenas would see the awe-inspiring size of Nia Jax and immediately turn on her. Add in her cockiness about hurting fan favorites like Kairi Sane and Asuka, and Nia Jax would be one of the most hated heels in WWE.
With a portion of the WWE Universe advocating for Nia Jax to return to NXT so she can sharpen her skills to stop hurting people, letting her play up to a crowd that she likes putting performers on the shelf would be a welcomed change when it comes.
Brodie Lee
Of all the Superstar hurt by the lack of fans, Brodie Lee may have been impacted the most.
After being underrated and underutilized by WWE for so long, wrestling fans were so excited by the possibility of his debut with AEW before the coronavirus outbreak started in the United States.
Not only did his debut not feel as special since the fans in attendance couldn’t provide the shock and awe that makes the moment unforgettable, but he also lost his first marquee match, a moment easily hidden if the fan response is there still when he wrestles again.
When fans return, AEW must rekindle the fire lost since Brodie Lee made his debut, which shouldn’t be hard since he is one of the most talented big-man, in-ring performers in the business and a fan favorite.
Apollo Crews
Winning the United States Championship is the highlight of Apollo Crews’ career, but it didn’t mean as much as it should have due to a lack of fans in attendance.
Crews is one of the most psychically gifted athletes in the sport and has the charisma to back it up. With the first true storyline he can dig his teeth into since joining WWE, Crews has shined bright.
The lack of fans has made it hard for casual fans to get excited for his character, though. While Crews has the charisma, looks and in-ring ability that make him an ideal face, he needs depth and turning heel to side with MVP could provide him the edge he needs.
Eventually when fans return to buildings, Crews can turn on his stablemates and cement his place as one of the top faces on the Raw brand.
