After yet another wrestling pay-per-view without any paying fans in attendance, it’s clear there are several Superstars in WWE and AEW suffering from a lack of interaction from the audience.

While both companies have now used employees to fill out the crowd and make noise to mimic what it would be like with an arena full of people, it is a shell of what wrestling fans expect from the sport.

No matter how much WWE and AEW try to bring normalcy to a world impacted by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the fanless shows have hurt the product overall and driven away hardcore and casual fans alike.

Here are the WWE and AEW stars suffering the most without fans.