'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt's Return Will Provide Much-Needed Lift for WWE SmackDown

Fans haven't seen Bray Wyatt since his defeat to Braun Strowman at Money in the Bank on May 10, but that's about to change.

WWE on Fox shared a preview for Friday's edition of SmackDown, which will include a return to the Firefly Fun House:

Wyatt has been out of action as he and WWE colleague JoJo Offerman welcomed their second child.

The obvious assumption is that Wyatt will resume hostilities with Strowman after The Monster Among Men successfully defended the Universal Championship against John Morrison and The Miz at Backlash on Sunday.

Strowman's title reign came together at the last minute, and the lack of any long-term plan is evident in how the last few months have unfolded. A champion is often only as good as the guys in front of him as well, which highlights another problem for WWE's creative team.

As entertaining as Morrison and The Miz are as a music duo, almost nobody thought they'd be leaving Backlash with the Universal Championship.

With AJ Styles helping elevate the Intercontinental Championship for the time being and Roman Reigns still out indefinitely, the well of realistic challengers for Strowman is shallow.

This is the situation WWE created for itself when it fast-tracked him to the top of SmackDown. Somebody who's 6'8" and 385 pounds isn't a natural babyface because it's almost impossible to make him an underdog. On top of that, there aren't many heels who through a combination of guile and ability can look like a credible threat.

Wyatt, and more specifically "The Fiend," helps resolve this dilemma.

Strowman rolled through Wyatt at WrestleMania 36, which was the point. Wyatt has a propensity to drop every big match in which he competes. When his "Fiend" alter ego surfaces, he becomes almost unbeatable.

Should The Fiend and Strowman cross paths at Extreme Rules or SummerSlam, fans might seriously question whether the champion is in danger.

On top of providing some necessary drama, The Fiend could be a conduit through which The Monster Among Men receives some more character development.

During The Fiend's feuds with John Cena and Seth Rollins, the creative teams did a great job of exploring the inner psyches of his opponents.

The Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania was genuinely captivating as it examined Cena's entire career and how much he sacrificed to become the company's biggest star. Upon wrapping up his storyline with Wyatt, Rollins made a complete heel turn and ended up becoming a messiah in his own mind.

In the weeks leading up to Money in the Bank, WWE referenced Wyatt and Strowman's shared history in The Wyatt Family. There was also a moment in their match in which the titleholder appeared to contemplate becoming the Black Sheep again.

Strowman's size makes him a unique attraction, so he doesn't require a wealth of nuance and layers to his on-screen character. For the most part, the WWE Universe wants to watch him lift very large objects in an over-the-top fashion.

Especially if he's going to be champion, though, providing some more depth can be crucial toward making him compelling and potentially vulnerable to rivals who he otherwise overmatches physically.