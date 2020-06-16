Jimmy Garoppolo on 49ers' Interest in Tom Brady: 'It Comes with the Job'

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Even though the San Francisco 49ers were flirting with Tom Brady at the start of free agency, Jimmy Garoppolo doesn't seem bothered as he prepares to lead the reigning NFC champions in 2020.

Speaking to The Athletic's Matt Barrows, Garoppolo had a very matter-of-fact reaction when asked about the 49ers looking at Brady: "It kind of comes with the territory. It comes with the job."

Before Brady signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the three-time NFL MVP was interested in joining the 49ers or Las Vegas Raiders.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami in April that the team kicked the tires on Brady before deciding to stay with Garoppolo.

"We looked into it to try to see if it would be better for our team this year and in the future," Shanahan said. "And when we weighed it all together, we didn't think it would. And we felt great with where we're at. Kind of confirmed how we are with Jimmy."

Shanahan did note he talked to Garoppolo about Brady before the start of free agency: "Jimmy and I are pretty honest with each other. I told him exactly really what I've told you."



The 49ers had a breakout season in 2019 with Garoppolo starting all 16 regular-season games for the first time in his career. He ranked third in the NFL with 8.4 yards per attempt, tied for fourth with a 69.1 completion percentage and tied for fifth with 27 touchdown passes.

San Francisco made the playoffs for the first time since 2013 with a 13-3 record but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.