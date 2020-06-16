Bucs OC: Tom Brady's Greatest Challenge Will Be 'He's Been Somewhere 20 Years'

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich believes the toughest task for Tom Brady in 2020 will be learning a new system after he spent 20 years with the New England Patriots:

Brady was drafted by the Patriots in 2000 and has spent his entire career with the team, playing for just one head coach, Bill Belichick. He's also had an usually high amount of continuity during this stretch, with Josh McDaniels serving as his offensive coordinator for 11 of those seasons, including each of the last eight years.

Charlie Weis led the Patriots offense for another five years, giving Brady few personnel changes during his tenure.

That all changes after he signed with the Buccaneers this offseason, joining head coach Bruce Arians.

Leftwich, who is in his third year as an NFL offensive coordinator, acknowledged his job is to figure out how to get the most out of Brady.

The 40-year-old also said he has a good relationship with the veteran quarterback:

Leftwich spent nine years as an NFL player after being taken in the first round of the 2003 draft. Though he was a starter for his first three seasons, he mostly served as a backup QB late in his career.

His experience has apparently provided a starting point for what should be an important relationship as the Bucs try to make the postseason for the first time since 2007.