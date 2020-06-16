Report: Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest to Be Held Without Fans Amid COVID-19

DON EMMERT/Getty Images

The 2020 Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest will take place behind closed doors this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Wall Street Journal's Charles Passy.

TMZ Sports also reported the event's participants will be tested for the coronavirus and those working the event will wear masks and gloves.

The Hot Dog Eating Contest is a July 4 tradition and usually takes place at the Nathan's restaurant on the corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues in Coney Island.

Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo are the reigning Mustard Belt holders in the men's and women's categories, respectively, heading into this year's installment. Chestnut's dominance is unparalleled, as he has reeled off 12 straight victories. Sudo, meanwhile, has claimed the last six events.

TMZ noted thousands of fans descend upon Nathan's in Brooklyn to watch the Hot Dog Eating Contest. Staging a major public event next month isn't feasible given how the pandemic is unfolding.

In May, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo began relaxing some of the guidelines and restrictions put in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The number of positive cases started trending upward over the second half of May and into June. The state confirmed 620 new cases Sunday.