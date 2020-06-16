Jason Botterill Fired as Sabres GM After 3 Seasons, Kevyn Adams to Replace

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 16, 2020

FILE - In this June 25, 2018, file photo, Buffalo Sabres general manager Jason Botterill addresses the media during an NHL news conference in Buffalo N.Y. Buffalo Botterill has ownershipâ€™s backing to return for a fourth season despite overseeing a team that extended its playoff drought to a ninth consecutive year, team president and co-owner Kim Pegula told The Associated Press on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)
Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

The Buffalo Sabres announced the firing of general manager Jason Botterill on Tuesday and named Kevyn Adams as his replacement.

Team owners Terry and Kim Pegula said in a statement:

"This morning, we informed Jason Botterill he will no longer be the General Manager of the Sabres. This decision was made after many candid discussions with Jason during a full review of our hockey operation. We recognized we have philosophical differences regarding how best to put ourselves in a position to compete for a Stanley Cup. So, we decided to make this change.

"We wish Jason and his family all the best moving forward, and we thank him for his time and energy devoted to our organization and to the City of Buffalo."

Botterill spent the last three seasons as the Sabres' general manager. The team missed the playoffs each of those seasons and has not gone to the postseason since 2010-11. Buffalo has finished no better than sixth in the Atlantic Division since it was created in 2013-14.

Adams has served in several roles within the Sabres organization and was most recently the senior vice president of business administration. He played for six teams during his 10-year NHL career. He does not have any experience as a lead decision-maker in a hockey organization.

