Ex-NFL Safety Bacarri Rambo Arrested on Rape Charge in Georgia

Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Former NFL safety Bacarri Rambo was arrested Monday on a felony rape charge, according to jail records.

The Athens Banner-Herald's Marc Weiszer reported authorities in Athens-Clarke County, Georgia, arrived at an apartment complex where Rambo lives after being called on Saturday shortly after midnight. Rambo is accused of raping a 21-year-old woman at a different location.

The Clarke County Jail lists Rambo as still in custody, and he's being held without bond.

A sixth-round draft pick in 2013 out of Georgia, Rambo spent four years in the NFL across stints with the Washington Redskins. He was a star for the Bulldogs before entering the professional ranks, earning Associated Press All-American honors as a junior in 2011.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart announced in March 2018 that Rambo had returned to the school to accept an internship with the coaching staff. The 29-year-old was aiming to become a graduate assistant.

The Bulldogs' 2020 spring media guide lists him as a grad assistant for the defense, but an athletic department spokesman noted he's no longer on the staff, per Weiszer.