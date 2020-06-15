Report: NBA Sent Teams Medical History Questionnaires Amid Restart Preparation

Will Newton/Getty Images

The NBA is continuing to prepare to resume its 2019-20 season at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, on July 30.

As such, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium tweeted Monday: "NBA has sent teams a medical history questionnaire for players, coaches, traveling party that physicians will use to determine if members can participate in restart either fully, or restrictions from certain activities, or excused due to pre-existing risk factor(s),"

The league suspended its season March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. The return-to-play plan will have players reporting to their respective teams June 22, with COVID-19 testing set for June 23 and traveling to the Orlando bubble happening between July 7 and 9 before training camp begins July 9 (h/t Dallas Morning News).

Only the 22 teams within six games of a playoff spot will compete:

The six-best teams in each conference have already qualified for the postseason.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the league's plan to utilize replacement players for those who either cannot or choose not to participate in the restart in light of "growing uncertainty":

There has also been discussion about how the NBA will handle older coaches considered to be at higher risk of contracting the coronavirus:

Teams will play eight seeding games each before the league's traditional conference-based playoff format kicks in, according to the NBA's official release. A play-in tournament could happen for the final seeds in each conference, depending on how the seeding games shake out.