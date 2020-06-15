Roger Goodell: NFL Expects Positive COVID-19 Tests, Hopes to Prevent Spread

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The 2020 NFL season is scheduled to begin Sept. 10, and Commissioner Roger Goodell is anticipating positive COVID-19 tests throughout the league as teams begin returning to their respective facilities in preparation:

NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith, medical director Thom Mayer and president J.C. Tretter held a 45-minute call to discuss how to move forward with next season as scheduled during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to SNY.tv's Ralph Vacchiano.

Those on the call "outlined some plans" to protect personnel from the coronavirus, "like testing players three times per week once they return to the facility. But they told agents most of the protocols are a work in progress, and they expect to work with the NFL to figure them out in the next 30 days."

Earlier Monday, Dallas Cowboys All-Pro running back Ezekiel Elliott was revealed as one of an undisclosed number of Cowboys and Houston Texans players to test positive:

Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen was the first NFL player identified to have contracted the virus in mid-April. Denver Broncos All-Pro linebacker Von Miller announced he had tested positive around the same time.

