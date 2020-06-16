Christian's Wasted Return, Bobby Lashley Loses Momentum, More WWE Raw Fallout

1 of 4

With five minutes left on the Raw broadcast, it became apparent that the "match" between Christian and Randy Orton wasn't really going to be a competitive bout of any kind. It would, instead, be an angle that would hopefully set up the next chapter of The Viper's rivalry with Captain Charisma and Edge.

Not even that happened, though.

Instead, Ric Flair hit the ring and, in a moment that shocked absolutely no one with even a shred of exposure to Naitch's career, turned on Christian with a devastating low blow.

A punt later and Christian's teased return to the squared circle proved wasted on a taped, throwaway show that never felt particularly inspired.

We know WWE has never valued Christian in the way it did Edge, nor did it see him as a genuine main event competitor, but to even tease his first match in six years and deliver the dud of an angle it did to get out of it was massively disappointing.

An entire broadcast was devoted to the possibility that fans would see one more match out of the former world champion and instead, all they were "rewarded" with was another lazy Flair turn.

Like the rest of the broadcast, it was a letdown.