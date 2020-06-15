Edge Undergoes Surgery on Triceps Injury Suffered vs Randy Orton at WWE Backlash

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 15, 2020

Credit: WWE.com

Edge underwent surgery for a torn triceps after injuring his arm in a defeat to Randy Orton at Backlash on Sunday, WWE announced.  

The company said The Rated-R Superstar is "currently rehabbing at home" but didn't provide a possible timetable for his return.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer first reported on the injury prior to the show.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

