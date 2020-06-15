Edge Undergoes Surgery on Triceps Injury Suffered vs Randy Orton at WWE Backlash

Credit: WWE.com

Edge underwent surgery for a torn triceps after injuring his arm in a defeat to Randy Orton at Backlash on Sunday, WWE announced.

The company said The Rated-R Superstar is "currently rehabbing at home" but didn't provide a possible timetable for his return.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer first reported on the injury prior to the show.



