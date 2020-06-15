Ex-CBB Player Jeff Harper Jailed in China for 'Causing Death with Negligence'

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Former Iowa Wesleyan basketball player Jeff Harper remains jailed in China for "causing death with negligence," according to Randy Peterson of the Des Moines Register.

Per that report, Harper has not been formally charged with a crime dating back to a January incident when Harper reportedly saw a man assaulting a woman and walked toward her. As he did, the alleged assailant approached Harper, who pushed him out of the way. The man left the scene and five hours later was hospitalized, where he eventually died.

Per that report, Harper is in the prosecution examination stage of China's legal process. The third and final stage is a trial.

"If (Harper) doesn't get out during this stage, then he could go to trial," Victoria Villareal, his fiancee, told Peterson. "That's what we're trying to avoid."

Villarreal, who lives in Boise, has said that she's getting updates from Harper's China-based lawyer and from the occasional phone call with Harper. Harper reportedly has until November to be charged with a crime. Peterson reported that Villarreal has been working with United States Senator Mike Crapo of Idaho to help get Harper released.

"I've heard good things," she said. "I've heard the video is helpful. I've heard the information in the files is helpful."

Harper, 32, had traveled to Shenzhen with the goal of signing with an overseas basketball team.