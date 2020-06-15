Edge Injury Update, Reigns Talks WWE Return, Shane McMahon Challenges Undertaker

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and All Elite Wrestling.

Edge Suffers Torn Triceps During Orton Match Taping

It may not have been the "greatest wrestling match ever," but Randy Orton and Edge delivered a banger to cap Sunday's Backlash pay-per-view. The nearly 45-minute match ended with Orton reviving The Punt finisher to beat Edge, who was wrestling his first "regular" one-on-one match in nine years.

Unfortunately, it may be Edge's last match for a long period of time. Edge reportedly suffered a torn triceps during the taping of the match, per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio. WWE did not film the match all at once, and Edge was reportedly injured at the second taping.

WWE has not provided an official injury update. If the report is confirmed, it's almost certain Edge will be out for the remainder of 2020.

Roman Reigns Continues Quarantine, Says He Will 'Destroy' Upon His Return

Roman Reigns hasn't been on WWE television since March, as he continued quarantining because of the coronavirus pandemic. Reigns' immune system is vulnerable after beating leukemia twice, making him more susceptible to serious COVID-19 complications, so he has chosen to stay home despite WWE continuing to produce programming.

Reigns recently updated his status in an interview with Fightful's Jimmy Van:

"I am sticking to a legit quarantine and we are staying in lockdown for many reasons, not just myself, but my family, and my community. To be able to set that example. But, you know, hopefully, we'll get back to normal soon and I'll be whooping everybody's ass soon and you can write all you want on Fightful.com about that. I'm sure everybody's like, 'Why won't he come back? When's he going to come back?' Then when I come back and destroy everybody, they're gonna be pissed. But it's all good because I'm the best. Yes sir!"

Reigns will assumedly not be back on WWE television until there is a vaccine, which is not expected until next year. Once he does return, the overwhelming odds are he'll be placed at the top of a card and compete for a WWE Championship.

Shane McMahon Says He Has '1 More' Match and Challenges Undertaker

At WrestleMania 32 four years ago, The Undertaker defeated Shane McMahon in a Hell in the Cell match that saw Shane-O-Mac leap from the top of the cage and through an announce table.

McMahon says he wants a do-over.

"I know I've got one more with him. I'll challenge him. I know I've got one more. I've got a big one and I want a rematch," McMahon said on The Last Ride Post-Mortem.

McMahon hasn't been on WWE television since losing to Kevin Owens in a ladder match in which he was "fired" from his post running SmackDown.

It's unclear how advisable a Hell in a Cell match between two 50-plus-year-olds would be, and few fans are clamoring for a return of McMahon after the latter part of his SmackDown run left a bitter taste. Both WWE and fans may be more interested in Taker's final matches coming against current rising Superstars or an all-time great, rather than a rehash of a WrestleMania 32 match that was not beloved at the time.