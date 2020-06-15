Ravens' Lamar Jackson Reportedly Avoided Injury in Jet Ski Video

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 15, 2020

AFC quarterback Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens throws a pass during Pro Bowl NFL football practice, Saturday, January 25, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Lamar Jackson is fine after nearly injuring himself hitting a Jet Ski while playing beach football over the weekend.

That said, the Baltimore Ravens may want their star quarterback to hang up the flip-flops and stick to playing football on grass.

Jamison Hensley of ESPN reported Jackson is uninjured after video emerged over the weekend in which he juked out a friend before running and flipping over a Jet Ski while playing beach football. The reigning NFL MVP posted the video on his Instagram story.

It would not be a surprise if the Ravens restricted from playing beach football in the future—a move that would be beneficial to the team and Jackson himself. The Kansas City Chiefs barred quarterback Patrick Mahomes from competing in basketball games last offseason after video of him playing hoops went viral.

Like Mahomes, Jackson is too valuable to his team to be risking injury in unsanctioned football situations—even ones as innocent as beach football with some friends.

It's also in Jackson's long-term interest. The reigning NFL MVP's first NFL contract is worth only $9.5 million. A catastrophic injury would risk Jackson's chances at landing a contract that pays him up to 15 times that amount in guarantees when he and the Ravens negotiate a long-term deal.

