Re-Drafting the 2013 NFL Draft

The 2013 NFL draft is the Rodney Dangerfield of that event—it just can't get no respect. In 2017, Andre Vergara of Fox Sports called the 2013 draft the worst of the past 25 years.

Vergara's criticism is justified. Most of the top 10 picks that year were busts. Only three have made the Pro Bowl. Only one has been named to more than one.

However, it's not like the class of 2013 was completely without talent. Arguably the NFL's best tight end (Travis Kelce) was drafted that year. So was one of the league's most dangerous wide receivers in DeAndre Hopkins. And one of the best offensive tackles in the game in David Bakhtiari.

In other words, this draft could have gone a lot better had teams just made the right picks in the right spots.

That's what we're here for—to get the Dangerfield Draft some dap.

We've eliminated all draft-day trades (but included the ones that occurred before) and with the benefit of hindsight taken another pass through the first 32 picks in 2013.

With that in mind, the Kansas City Chiefs are on the clock.