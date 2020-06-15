NASCAR's Ray Ciccarelli: My Family's Been 'Attacked and Abused on Social Media'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 15, 2020

Ray Ciccarelli waits for the start of a NASCAR Truck Series auto race Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Homestead, Fla. Ciccarelli has announced he's quitting NASCAR because of their decision to ban the Confederate flag from its events. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Ray Ciccarelli, the NASCAR Truck Series driver who threatened to quit over the sport banning the Confederate flag and allowing kneeling during the national anthem, said his family has been "attacked and abused" for his comments on social media.

“I wasn’t raised the way people are portraying me to be. That’s just not me,” Ciccarelli told TonyChristie.com. “I am not that type of person. Just the attack—my wife, my family have been attacked and abused on social media. It’s just heartbreaking.”

Ciccarelli wrote a Facebook post last week after NASCAR announced it would no longer allow fans to fly the Confederate flag, saying he was leaving the sport after this season. 

"I don’t believe in kneeling during Anthem nor taken ppl right to fly whatever flag they love," Ciccarelli wrote. “I could care less about the Confederate Flag but there are ppl that do and it doesn’t make them a racist all you are doing is f–-king one group to cater to another.”

The post has since been deleted.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

